San Quentin Coronavirus Violation Leads to California Regulators’ Largest Pandemic Era Fine





Regulators have fined the California prison system for more than $ 400,000 for health breaches in San Quentin State Prison, many of which are related to coronavirus.

The $ 421,880 fine for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is the largest fine imposed by Cal-OSHA on any organization during a coronavirus pandemic in a single quote. Inspections in June and July found nine violations in San Quentin, six of which were considered serious.

The CDCR has the opportunity to appeal the fine. A spokesperson for the prison system said San Quentin “had made many improvements and already corrected some citations eight months after Cal-OSHA visited the facility.” CDCR spokesman Dana Sims said, “Because keeping all people living and working in state prisons safe is a top priority, we continue to work with public health, medical and workplace safety experts. We will improve the process of the entire pandemic. ” statement. Big fines come a few days after the state Inspector General’s office blamed the prison system In a ferocious report, prison and medical staff said in May that they had failed to handle the transfer of 189 prisoners from Chino Prison to both San Quentin State Prison and Corcoran State Prison in Kings County. He said it caused a “sanitary disaster.” San Quentin accepted 122 prisoners during the transfer. Within a few weeks, 91 people eventually tested positive for the virus, leading to a major outbreak. More than 2,200 people imprisoned in San Quentin eventually tested positive for the coronavirus during the pandemic process, but a relatively small number of infections have recently occurred. San Quentin reports that 28 prisoners have died and one employee has died. Most of the violations cited by San Quentin regulators were related to the prison coronavirus prevention protocol, or its lack. Among the most serious violations the inspector said he found: • San Quentin has allowed COVID-positive staff to complete work shifts. • San Quentin has allowed some staff working in certain posts to evade the coronavirus screening station. • San Quentin has allowed prisoners suspected or identified as having coronavirus to be mixed into containment units with uninfected prisoners. • San Quentin is unable to train employees on coronavirus risk assessments and procedures and may train employees on the use of the N95 respiratory system as a means of delaying the spread of the virus and restrictions on facial cover. I could not do it. • Regulators have counted at least five cases of prison employees being hospitalized with COVID-19, but the prison did not report the legally required hospitalization, Cal-OSHA said. Since then, San Quentin has stated that “appropriate Cal-OSHA notifications for known serious injuries and illnesses have been completed, staff and imprisoned people have been provided, and N95 masks should be used in accordance with public health recommendations. We have taken steps to confirm, “said Sims of the prison. Spokesperson. Not all violations discovered by Cal-OSHA are related to the prison coronavirus protocol. Correctional officers and medical staff were found to be moving some prisoners on stretchers through stairs rather than elevators. Examination also revealed that the prison did not provide adequate cleaning agents for employee toilets and prisoners’ cafeterias. Coronavirus is present. Since the failed transfer in May, activists and people imprisoned in San Quentin have sought to release prisoners in prison. James King, who was previously imprisoned in San Quentin and now works at the Elabaker Human Rights Center in Auckland, confirmed that both Cal-OSHA’s quote and the OIG report both he and others were talking about the situation in prison. Said the month. According to King, the truth is that prisons have been “overwhelmed from the beginning.” Currently, imprisoned people are worried about the second or third wave of infection caused by the new coronavirus mutant. “I don’t feel proven, and I think others will be proven until policy makers follow science and begin to take responsibility by freeing people from such apparently dangerous situations. No, “King said. “This is the second report released this week, and what San Quentin and CDCR have told us since May last year is clearly wrong and as much as possible to protect the people inside. It is clear that you are doing. “ Michael Williams is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected]

