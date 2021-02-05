Nearly 700,000 vax shots in the arm





Massachusetts received nearly 700,000 coronavirus vaccines, including about 150,000 shots reported last week. A total of 149,030 doses have been reported over the past seven days, according to a weekly vax report from the Massachusetts Public Health Service on Thursday. This is comparable to the total dose of 111,901 over the last 7 days. Overall, the state administers and reports a total dose of 681,472 doses. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccine tracker on Wednesday showed that 497,445 people in Bay received their first two-shot treatment and 126,560 received both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. According to the CDC, a total dose of over 1.1 million has been distributed to Bay. Meanwhile, state health officials on Thursday reported 74 new coronavirus deaths and 2,602 new cases. The 7-day average of confirmed cases is currently 1,862, down from the average of 6,236 cases in the first week of January. The estimated number of active cases in Bay is now 61,864, a significant decrease from 98,750 at the beginning of the year. Hospitalizations throughout the state are also declining. The number of hospitalized patients on Thursday decreased by 81 to a total of 1,554. The 7-day average of COVID-19 inpatients decreased from 2,347 on January 7 to the current average of 1,698. Governor Charlie Baker announced on Thursday that he would do so due to reduced cases and hospitalizations. Increase capacity limits for restaurants and other businesses to 40% next week. He also said he believed that Lowell Field Hospital “has stopped this week” due to low hospitalizations. A total of 894 staff and students from schools in Massachusetts tested positive for coronavirus last week, according to data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday. This is down from 969 last week. Lisa Kashinsky and Alexi Cohan contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos