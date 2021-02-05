Tom Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnosis probably shaped behavior, thoughts about the virus

University Park, Pennsylvania — Many Americans were still learning about the virus and its severity when actor Tom Hanks announced his diagnosis of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020. According to a new study, Hanks’ announcement may have influenced how some people understand the virus and its actions to prevent it.

The day after Hanks posted the news on social media, Pennsylvania State University Donald P. Bellisario Communication University Associate Professor Jecica Armyrick and Washington State University Associate Professor Jessica Fitzwillobib investigated the attitudes of 682 people. Actions against COVID-19.

Just under 90% of the people surveyed heard about social media posts saying that Hanks was infected with the virus, and about half of the group reported that Hanks changed their attitudes and behaviors. The results were published in the journal Health Communication.

“There is increasing research on how celebrity behavior and social media posts affect public health. This study begins the survey very quickly and collects survey data within one day of Hanks. It was different in that it was done. I will post about his diagnosis. “

According to the survey, people who heard the news reported that Hanks’ diagnosis “revealed the reality of COVID-19,” broadening his understanding of not only the seriousness of the situation, but also his susceptibility to disease.

“This suggests that public health officials and advocates may wish to use these types of celebrity announcements to help reach people who may be difficult to reach. I am. “ — Jessica Goal Milik, Associate Professor of Media Studies, Pennsylvania State University

According to the survey, almost half of the participants who heard the news during the survey reported various emotional reactions. The answers included “surprise, fear, anger, sadness, hope”. Respondents who reported the changes said Hanks’ disclosure prompted them to seek more information and take stricter precautions.

“Celebrities can often have a greater reach than typical scientists, doctors, or health departments,” says Myrick. “If they encourage positive changes in health behavior, it can serve as a de facto public health intervention.”

Half of the respondents who heard the news and said that Hanks’ diagnosis did not change their thinking or behavior reported that the actor believed he would recover from his illness. They also said they were already aware of COVID-19 and its effects and did not think Hanks’ announcement changed their view or intent regarding the virus.

Researchers conducted a statistical analysis to see if they could predict whether people’s attitudes and behaviors changed after learning Hanks’ diagnosis, and what features they could predict. The results showed that those who equated with Hanks or said they knew Hanks were more likely to change their thinking and COVID-related behavior with the announcement.

“People who usually said they trusted celebrities, friends, family, or Donald Trump for health information were more likely to say that Hanks’ announcement led to positive behavioral changes,” Milick said. .. “This suggests that public health officials and advocates may want to use these types of celebrity announcements to help reach people who may be difficult to reach. They are less dependent on news and scientists for health information. ”

The study began so quickly the day after the announcement that researchers were able to talk to some people who had not yet heard the news. Almost 4% of respondents reported not hearing the news about Hanks’ diagnosis. Researchers showed half of these participants a Facebook post where Hanks announced his diagnosis of COVID-19, and the other half a non-COVID Hanks post.

Researchers have found one notable difference between these groups. Those who read the COVID-19 post said they felt they were less able to evade the virus than the group that read the non-COVID-related Facebook posts. Learning to diagnose Hanks may have made people think that if Hanks couldn’t avoid COVID-19, they might be inevitable, despite his wealth and resources. The researchers said.

Myrick is affiliated with Science communication program, A program of Verisario College that supports scientific research in science communication. Willoughby is an associate professor at Edward R. Mallow Communication University in Washington and a member of the Strategic Communications Department.