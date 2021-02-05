Nifty Over 50 Jabs: Increasing Vaccine Deployment Pace Can Mean “Normal Summer”

Scientists predict that LIFE may return to normal by the summer, hoping that everyone over the age of 50 will be vaccinated against Covid by March 31st.

Yesterday’s deaths fell from 1,239 last week to 915, and infectious diseases fell by a third. Hope for an early termination of the blockade increased after the minister said the vaccine supply would be safe for the next two months.

Professor Andrew Heyward, a member of the Sage Science Advisory Group, said: Think of it as what we see is a gradual release as vaccination levels increase. That way, I think summer will be more or less normal. “

Boris Johnson has seen increasing pressure for an early end of the blockade after the minister confirmed that vaccinations for people in their 70s and above were on track by February 15.

Vaccine Minister Nadym Zahawi said restrictions would begin to be gradually lifted after school returned in March.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey predicted that rapid vaccination would help the economy recover in the second half of 2021 after a 4% drop in the first three months.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reportedly accused scientists of moving the goalpost to demand vaccinations over the age of 50 before the economy resumed.

“It’s no longer just hospitalization and NHS protection,” a friend told The Daily Telegraph. “Now we need to keep the case under control, but that was not the original purpose of the blockade.”

Tory blockade skeptics argued that the success of the deployment changed the situation. Former Chief Whip Mark Harper said: ‘Covid will be with us forever, and I’m afraid some people will continue to die from it forever.

“We need to balance that with the cost of blocking the economy. Most people understand that life comes with risks.

But scientists warned that moving too fast would only lead to yet another blockade. Dr. Zubaidahake of Independent Sage said: “It’s not just about quelling the case, it’s about crushing the case.”

No. 10, which promised a roadmap from the blockade on February 22, was drawn into a strange line at the end of vaccination of a total of 32 million people in their 50s and above. A spokesman for the prime minister said it would be until the end of spring, but refused to say when he thought spring would end.

Meanwhile, Zahavi said the date will be set after the February 15 goal is achieved.

“We went 600,000 times a day, so the limiting factor is the supply of vaccines,” he told the BBC breakfast.

However, he added that the supply was “good and stable” and was able to see the weekly supply until the end of March.

Wales is now pressured England to do the same, following Scotland, with plans to return to school for young students starting February 22nd.

The prime minister denied his return before March 8, but Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said there may be cases to move it forward.

“I think there is much less evidence that children under the age of 11 will contribute to the spread of the epidemic,” he said, adding that people could soon start seeing friends and family.

“If I had to bet on time, I would certainly say sometime in March.”