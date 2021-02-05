East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Opens Vaccination Site in Chelsea





The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center opened a coronavirus vaccination site on Thursday in La Collaborativa, Chelsea. This is one of four sites opened for people over the age of 75. Dozens of people appeared to work together to get the vaccine, with little or no waiting. “I’m relaxed now, knowing that I can go home and it’s safe,” Chelsea’s Margarita Carlos, 88, said through an interpreter. “I can go to Dunkin’Donuts for the first time in a year and have a cup of coffee.” The state has vaccinated East Boston Neighborhood Health Center with a total of 4,000 vaccinations in four locations: Chelsea, East Boston, Libya, and the South End of Boston, said Manny Lopez, president and chief executive officer of the health center. “We wanted the people most vulnerable to the virus to be easily accessible and within walking distance,” says Lopes. “We increase as needed … and ensure that the dose is not unused or destroyed. We get those shots in those arms. Here as long as needed. I’m in. “ Lopez chose La Collabo Lativa to be a trusted partner for the residents of the Center and Chelsea, to feed their families, help residents facing evictions, and disseminate important information about COVID-19. He said. “When we started planning to deploy the vaccine to our communities, we wanted to ensure that we distributed the dose fairly and provided access to our various populations, especially the most vulnerable. “He said. Gladys Vega, Secretary-General of La Colaborativa, said he was “extremely grateful” that Governor Charlie Baker allowed more vaccines to the community. “But more than that isn’t enough,” Vega said. “We were the epicenter of a pandemic in Massachusetts. To get back to normal, we need more vaccination centers in the color community. We lost too many lives Chelsea people. Lived overcrowded and worked in the service industry. “ A spokeswoman for the state’s COVID Command Center was not immediately asked for comment.

