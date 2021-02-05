Health
Drug-free methods to relieve anxiety and pain after heart surgery
Listening to music is associated with significant relief of anxiety and pain after major heart surgery and finds a pooled data analysis of available evidence published in online journals. Open heart..
Unlike drugs, music has no risks or known side effects, but it can affect health outcomes, so clinicians consider music for patients planning major heart surgery. Researchers suggest that it needs to be done.
Researchers say that patients with cardiac surgery often feel anxious before surgery and often experience severe pain afterwards, despite being given sedatives and powerful painkillers.
Postoperative stints in the intensive care unit are then exposed to stressors known to increase anxiety and pain, such as noise, insomnia, and mechanical ventilation.
These can also increase the length of hospital stay and the need for additional medication.
Previous studies have shown that listening to music before and after surgery can relieve anxiety and pain in patients.
To see if music helps patients undergoing major heart surgery, shortening hospital stays, and even the need for drugs and ventilators, researchers search five electronic databases and search. We searched for relevant clinical trials published in English by October 2019.
They reviewed the results of 20 studies involving 1,169 patients and pooled 16 data including 987 patients.
Most of the study procedures involved (90%) were primarily coronary artery bypass graft and / or valve replacement.
Anxiety and pain were measured using a validated scale and scoring system. That is, a state-specific anxiety inventory, a visual analog scale, a numerical evaluation scale, and a hospital anxiety and depression scale.
The type of music was usually described as relaxed and without strong rhythms or percussion (60%), and most were provided with headphones (70%).
Patients chose their favorite music from either a pre-selected list (40%), a researcher-selected list (35%), or their own playlist (15%).
Music sessions were repeated several times a day or days, or once a day for several days.
In 14 studies, music was provided only after surgery.
Five were provided before, during, and after the procedure.
Patients in the comparison group included scheduled rest (8 studies), standard treatment (6), musicless headphones / earphones (4), respiratory exercise (1), or blank tape during surgery and then. Received standard treatment (1 case). ..
Pooled data analysis showed that listening to music significantly reduced anxiety and pain after major heart surgery.
The first postoperative music session was associated with a comparable reduction of 4 points on the state-characteristic anxiety inventory and 1.05 points on the visual analog / numerical evaluation scale of anxiety.
And it was associated with a 1.26 point reduction on the visual analog / numerical evaluation scale of pain.
However, no effect on pain was observed when researchers pooled data from studies that provided music only before surgery or studies that provided a mixture of periods.
However, researchers say that very few studies have adopted this approach.
Listening to music for a few days also reduced my anxiety for up to eight days after surgery.
However, listening to music has not been associated with significant effects on opioid use, length of stay, time spent on mechanical ventilation, blood pressure, heart rate, or respiratory rate. did.
But, again, researchers suggest that this may be because it was not the main focus of most of the studies that included these results.
They warn that some limiting factors need to be considered when interpreting the findings.
These include having a moderate to high risk of potential bias throughout the studies involved and not knowing for sure which group the patient is assigned to.
The timing, length, and type of music also varied widely from study to study, and some included only a small number of patients.
Therefore, researchers suggest that further research is needed before drawing definitive conclusions.
Nevertheless, they conclude that listening to music is a “promising” option for major cardiac surgeons.
“Music interventions have no risks or known side effects, but they can have a positive impact on a patient’s health outcome, so healthcare professionals consider providing perioperative music to patients undergoing heart surgery. Must be, “they suggest.
