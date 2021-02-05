People with schizophrenia are more likely to die of COVID-19

A new study shows that people with schizophrenia are almost three times more likely to die when diagnosed with COVID-19 than people who do not have the mental illness. Even stranger, scientists aren’t entirely sure why.

The· ResearchWe analyzed medical information from more than 7,300 adults in the New York healthcare system, published by the journal JAMAPsychiatry, to see if there was any link between mortality and some mental health conditions. All patients were diagnosed with COVID-19. The researchers followed up for 45 days, with the final follow-up on July 15, 2020. In addition to patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders, researchers also examined patients with mood and anxiety disorders. These groups were then contrasted with people who did not have those particular conditions.

The study found that people with anxiety and mood disorders were less likely to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but individuals with a schizophrenia spectrum were nearly three times more likely to die. was. In this study, the high risk of death associated with schizophrenia was ranked “second only to age in the strength of association between all demographic and medical risk factors examined in this sample.” I even knew that.

“In the first month and a half after a COVID diagnosis, patients with schizophrenia are about more likely to die than patients without mental illness,” said Mark Olfson, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University. It was 2.5 times more expensive. ” E-mail salon. “There was no increased risk of death in patients with mood or anxiety, two common less severe conditions.”

“It’s unclear why schizophrenia increases the risk of death, but the delay in seeking medical care that is common in schizophrenia can contribute to the increased risk. New discoveries are decisive for vaccination. Emphasizes importance. Increased vigilance and screening to improve early detection of COVID in adults with schizophrenia. “

Dr. Narges Razabian, another co-author of this treatise and an assistant professor of public health and radiology at New York University, told Salon that one of the broader meanings of this treatise was “more to deal with. Resources should be allocated. ” It is the root cause of schizophrenia, and more resources need to be allocated to fund research programs to better understand schizophrenia and improve available treatments. In creating resilience in the face of COVID-19 infection. And to move forward, we need to change that. “

In their study, what was done when the pandemic peaked in New York City, all the groups studied had access to New York University’s healthcare system, and the tests themselves were largely restricted. I focused on the limits. “Symptomatological and high-risk people, as reflected in the high rate of positive test results (27.7%).” They also contribute to the mortality rate of people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders at the stage of their illness. I pointed out that there is a possibility.

This is not the only scientist who has noticed the relationship between mental health status and COVID-19. A Research During the summer, it was suggested that COVID-19 may be associated with neurological and neuropsychiatric complications such as psychosis and stroke. Physicians note that “patients with COVID-19 can develop these complications and, conversely, patients with acute neurological and psychiatric syndromes can develop COVID-19.” Insisted that it was necessary.

There is also Psychological state It may be Occur As a result of the blockade Social isolation Other measures taken to protect the general public during a pandemic.

“It will take generations to overcome this,” Dr. David Rice, a private practitioner and mental health assessment expert, told Salon last month. “It doesn’t matter if I’m talking to children aged 4 and 5, like my 2-year-old grandson, who somehow has to understand seeing a masked family at every stage of development. Not because things are confusing. To young people who are just beginning to socialize and cannot socialize, and through different stages of life. “