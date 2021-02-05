The outbreak of Covid-19 in San Quentin was caused by the transfer of “terribly defective” detainees, Watchdog says.





State Inspector General’s Office Release report this week It details how the orthodontic authorities responded to the Covid-19 pandemic and handled the decision to transfer medically vulnerable detainees to San Quentin State Prison.

Just north of San Francisco, San Quentin witnessed one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in California’s prison system last summer.

When Covid-19 spread within Chino’s California Men’s Institute in May, the California Department of Orthodontic Rehabilitation and the California Orthodontic Medical Services (CCHCS) decided to transfer some detainees to non-detaining facilities. Did.

A total of 122 detainees were transferred to San Quentin on May 30, leading to a public health disaster, according to the report.

Three months after the transfer, more than 2,200 of the approximately 3,300 prisoners had a surge in Covid-19 cases, and 28 detainees died from Covid-19 complications, the report said. Of the 122 detainees arriving from Chino, 91 were positive and two died from Covid-19 complications, officials say. “Our review found that CCHCS and departmental efforts to prepare and implement transfers endanger the health and life of thousands of imprisoned people and staff. “The report said. State inspectors said authorities ignored concerns raised by medical staff prior to the transfer. Month. Prison medical staff performed oral and temperature screenings on several detainees, but whether they had Covid-19 symptoms when boarding a bus to a small prison in San Quentin and Corcoran. It was too early to judge. .. The report also states that if the number of detainees on the bus is higher than previously recommended for social distance and some of the detainees transferred were Covid-19 positive. Corrective authorities have indicated that contract tracking could not be carried out. In a joint statement, the California Correctional Bureau and California Orthodontic Services acknowledged that “there were some mistakes in the process of these transfers,” but many factors contributed to the need for transfers. Was not reflected in the report. Authorities said they had made several changes, including testing, quarantine, increased quarantine space, and the use of personal protective equipment. Since these measures were implemented, the statement states that “there was no outbreak due to the relocation of the institution.” “Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of everyone who lives and works in state prisons and surrounding areas. We work with and care for all stakeholders. Make sure you’re doing everything you can for those who are, everywhere in the pandemic, and beyond. “ In the interview San Quentin detainees told CNN He was afraid he would die after getting sick at Covid-19 last year. “As far as Covid-19 is concerned, this is a crime scene. This place should have a spotlight and yellow tape wrapped around it,” said Larry Jerome Williams. “I wasn’t sentenced to death-I was sentenced to five years and four months,” he added. Since then, the number of Covid-19 infections has declined in San Quentin, but has surged in other facilities in recent months as authorities are trying to curb the spread throughout the state. State data show 47,826 cases and nearly 200 deaths at state facilities since the outbreak of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 1,854 detainees who tested positive for the virus. The state prison system has worked for months to combat potential outbreaks by liberating Hundreds of detainees early.

