CDC warns that people in the LGBTQ community are more vulnerable to Covid-19





People who participate in the LGBTQ community are susceptible to Covid-19 and may be susceptible to severe Covid-19. New report From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The LGBTQ community is experiencing more health inequalities compared to straight communities, partly due to sexual stigma and discrimination.These health inequalities make them more sensitive, the CDC team Said in a study published in the weekly report on agency morbidity and mortality Thursday. Data from the 2017-2019 Behavioral Risk Factors Monitoring System, CDC’s national health-related telephone survey, show that people who are part of the LGBTQ community, regardless of race or ethnicity, make more people more vulnerable. It shows that it reports a high number of health conditions to suffer from severe forms of Covid such as heart disease, asthma, hypertension, cancer, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes and smoking. 19. “Due to years of social inequality and higher prevalence of some underlying health conditions, sexual minority populations may be vulnerable to COVID-19 acquisition and associated serious consequences. Yes, this vulnerability can be exacerbated when combined with other demographic characteristics such as race / ethnicity. ”According to the report. However, the CDC states that there are data gaps and many are unknown. Information on sexual orientation and gender identity is not consistently obtained with standard Covid-19 data collection systems. A few months after the pandemic, a few states have begun collecting this information. In July, California announced that it would collect data on sexual orientation and gender identity to better understand the impact of pandemics on these populations. Illinois has also begun collecting this information. The report states that Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and several other jurisdictions have taken steps to collect this information, but data are not yet available. The CDC encouraged all jurisdictions to collect information on sexual orientation and gender identity during a pandemic. Other studies Indicates that a pandemic has occurred Disproportionation Health impacts of members of the LGBTQ community. Access to health care is also a problem for the community during the pandemic. A study by the LGBTQ community in Chicago found that the community had lower access to primary care and used telemedicine for mental health services less frequently than people in the straight community. The lack of cultural response among health care professionals has helped to perpetuate health inequalities. Another study was found. LGBTQ mental health services for teens are also much more restricted, and another school is closed. Research.. Economic instability associated with a pandemic. Disproportionately The affected part of the community further jeopardizes people’s access to health and care. “Attention to potentially large disparities at the crossroads of sexual orientation and race / ethnicity is a subpopulation whose situation often remains uncaptured despite recognizing its clear importance and needs. It is important to ensure the fairness of the health of all, including, “the report said.

