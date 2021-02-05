What we learned about COVID-19 reinfection

Share on Pinterest Scientists are learning why people get COVID-19 twice.Newsday LLC / Getty Images Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 may get the infection again.

According to a new study, men developed a severe case of COVID-19 in April last year and a mild case four months later.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants are now emerging that may circumvent the immune protection that people gain when they successfully fight the virus. Most people who recover from COVID-19 have some protection against SARS-CoV-2, a new coronavirus that causes the disease through antibodies and other immune responses. Some studies suggest that this protection is at least lasting 8 months.. However, reinfection is possible, and even just a few months away, a group of doctors from Yale University School of Medicine today BMJ Case Report.. They reported a man in his 40s who had a severe case of COVID-19 last April and a mild case four months later. In April and August, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. In the meantime, he underwent four negative tests. This is not the first case someone has been infected with the new coronavirus for the second time. However, because scientists do not regularly monitor reinfections, it is difficult to know how common reinfections are, and the second time the symptoms may be less noticeable. “Many reinfections are very mild. People are not even aware that they have been reinfected,” he said. Theodora Hazzio Anou, PhD, virologist at Rockefeller University. “So I guess it [reinfection] In reality, it happens a lot. “

A Research Of the more than 20,000 healthcare workers in the UK, only 44 of the more than 6,600 previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 were found to be re-infected. Less than 1 percent. In addition, those who had previously been infected were 83% less likely to be re-infected during the five months of the study than those who were not previously infected. The results were published on the preprint server medRxiv on January 15th. This study has not been peer reviewed, so the results should be viewed carefully. However, these results are Another study Performed by Dr. Stuart C. Sealfon, Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, Pharmacology, and Colleagues at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. The group tracked more than 3,000 Marines who participated in basic training in South Carolina. This includes approximately 190 recruits who were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. During the six weeks of the study, about 10% of previously infected people had another infection. However, it is 82% less likely to be infected than a recruit who has never been infected before. “The risk of reinfection is about one-fifth that of the first infection,” says Sealfon. “Therefore, previous infections provide considerable protection, but reinfections are not uncommon.” This study was published on January 29th at medRxiv. We are also waiting for peer reviews.

Since these studies have been conducted, new SARS-CoV-2 mutants have emerged that may at least somehow circumvent the immune protection gained when people successfully fight the virus. “A few [SARS-CoV-2] Subspecies may increase the risk of reinfection more than we have seen [in our study]”Sealphone said. Each time this coronavirus replicates (it replicates very quickly), mutations can occur. This applies to all viruses. Scientists estimate The SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome acquires single-letter changes approximately twice each month. This is about half as fast as the flu virus. Some mutations are harmful to the virus. These are eventually eliminated from the virus population or reduced to low levels. However, other mutations give the virus an advantage over our immune system. Scientists are now on the lookout for three rapidly expanding things variant It was first identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7 variant), South Africa (B.1.351 variant), and Brazil (P.1 variant). Both B.1.1.7 variant And that B.1.351 variant It is believed to spread more easily and quickly. B.1.1.7 can also be the cause More serious illnessBut scientists are still investigating this. Another concern is that certain mutations allow the mutant to evade the immune system, which can increase the likelihood of reinfection. Scientists are doing research to determine how likely this is. In one Research Because not peer-reviewed, researchers collected serum samples from 44 people who recovered from COVID-19. These samples contained antibodies produced by the immune system to fight the coronavirus. Researchers have serum samples from 21 of these participants It was not possible to neutralize the B.1.351 variant in the laboratory. The virus was also partially resistant to most of the remaining samples. The results highlight the possibility of “reinfection with antigenically different mutants,” the authors report. Cases of reinfection with new variants have also been recorded, including a man who had a second infection in Israel. B.1.351 variant, And those who have a second infection P.1 variant.. Similar to the men mentioned in the BMJ case report, Israeli men showed mild symptoms during reinfection. This suggests that even in the event of reinfection, there is sufficient immune protection to prevent more serious illness.

The ability of certain mutations to evade the immune system is related to the ability of the COVID-19 vaccine to protect not only those who have been infected with COVID-19, but also those who have never been infected. The COVID-19 vaccine protects people by stimulating the immune system to fight SARS-CoV-2 infection without actually causing COVID-19. The side effects experienced by vaccinated people are not symptoms of the disease. Rather, they are a sign that the immune system is learning to recognize and fight the coronavirus. A laboratory study by Hatziioannou and her colleagues suggests that certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations in peplomers may circumvent the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine. I am. SARS-CoV-2 uses spike proteins to infect cells in the body. Binding to the receptor On the surface of human cells called ACE2. Hatziioannou Research, Researchers collected plasma from 20 people who received the Moderna-NIAID or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They tested this against a pseudovirus containing a specific peplomer mutation found in the new SARS-CoV-2 mutant. Antibodies from vaccinated people were less effective against pseudoviruses containing these mutations compared to pseudoviruses with the original peplomer composition. This study was published on the preprint server bioRxiv. Hatziioannou said the treatise was approved for publication in Nature. Vaccine makers have also tested vaccines in the laboratory to see how well they work against new variants, and the results are mixed. Preliminary data It suggests that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine works against the B.1.1.7 variant. Moderna also reported Preliminary results Researchers have seen reduced protection against the B.1.351 mutant, but from laboratory studies showing that the vaccine protects against the B.1.1.7 mutant. In Phase 3 clinical trials, vaccine makers Johnson & Johnson and Novavax said their vaccines Less effective in South Africa, B.1.351 Where variants are widespread.