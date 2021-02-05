



Brevard County added 129 new cases of coronavirus, but there were no new deaths, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. Of Brevard’s cumulative 30,153 cases, 29,674 lived in Florida and 479 did not. The official death toll in the county is 663. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,833 residents of Brevard, Florida have been hospitalized, an increase of seven. The number of hospitalizations published by FDOH does not reflect real-time statistics. Of the Florida residents tested in Brevard on Wednesday, 1,894 were negative with a positive rate of 6.38%. The Florida Medical Department website, which collects data on COVID-related hospitalizations, was unavailable on Thursday. On Wednesday, Brevard was admitted with 126 COVID-19s at seven major hospitals, down six from Tuesday. At least 348 Breverd deaths were resident or staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, an increase of 6 daily. So far, the ages of Brevard’s victims are between 25 and 103 years. 87% are over 65 years old. It’s important to note that there is a significant delay between death and being included in state data. As of Wednesday, the state reported that Brevard residents had been vaccinated with 58,794 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 48,270 Brevard residents have been vaccinated and 10,524 have both been vaccinated, according to the latest available data. State-wide data FDOH added 6,979 new cases to the state total on Thursday, pushing the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,752,330. Of these, 1,720,760 were Florida residents and 31,570 were non-residents. Across the state, 27,247 Floridians were killed by the virus (228 more than reported on Tuesday) and 73,631 were hospitalized. Of the Florida residents tested the day before, 79,046 were negative with a positive rate of 8.7%. By city The city counts for Thursday are as follows, but some may include unincorporated areas. According to FDOH, these are tentative. It shows an increase from 24 hours ago. Numbers can fluctuate as health personnel make adjustments. Melbourne: 8,787, 31 increase Palm Bay: 6,730, 38 more Cocoa: 2,729, 4 up Titusville: 2,206, 12 up Merritt Island: 2,127, 9 up Lock ledge: 1,762, 6 up Satellite beach: 905, 5 up Indialantic: 640, 3 up Cocoa Beach: 671, 2 up West Melbourne: 545, 4 up Cape Canaveral: 385, unchanged Mims: up to 358, 7 Melbourne Beach: 397, 5 up Indian Harbor Beach: 362, 2 up Malabar: 252, 1 up Sebastian, Breverd: 252, 3 up VIERA: 136, no change Grant-Valkaria: 124, 1 up Barefoot Bay: 81, no change Patrick Space Force Base: 69, unchanged Orlando, Breverd: 13, no change Palm Shores: 31, unchanged Miko: 47, no change Missing, Breverd: 11, no change Port Saint John: 7, no change Balkaria: 5, no change Scotts Moore: 5, no change Sharp: 2, no change Kissimmee, Breverd: 1, no change JD Gallop is a FLORIDA TODAY Criminal Justice / Breaking News Reporter. Please contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or [email protected] Twitter: @JDGallop.

