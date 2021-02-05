Humboldt County reports 29 new COVID cases – Times Standard





Edited from the release of the Humboldt County Joint Information Center: Twenty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 were reported today. One case was reclassified from PCR + to Antigen +, and one previously recorded case was deleted due to an out-of-area lab report error. The total number of residents in the county who tested positive for the virus is currently 2,877. The county will receive a total of 3,975 COVID-19 vaccines, 3,000 Moderna and 975 Pfizer next week as part of a weekly allocation from the state. The Humboldt County Public Health Service will reserve 870 doses for use in a large vaccination clinic next week, with the rest distributed to local approved vaccinations. Regardless of which provider is administering the dose, vaccinations are offered by appointment only at this time and are scheduled according to the state priority schedule. Residents of all counties are encouraged to fill out an online interest form to be notified when the vaccine is available, especially for those over the age of 75. Humboldt County Public Health uses this information to connect individuals to vaccination clinics. It takes about 2 minutes to complete and is located at: humboldtgov.org/InterestForm.. For the latest COVID-19 information, please visit: cdc.gov Or cdph.ca.gov..Local information is available at humboldtgov.org Or contact us during business hours [email protected] Or call 707-441-5000. Local COVID-19 Vaccine Information: humboldtgov.org/vaccineinfo

Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/dashboard

