Federal judges push Oregon prisoners ahead of older people on the Covid-19 vaccination list

A federal judge has ruled that Oregon must provide Covid-19 vaccination Immediately to all prison inmates — put them in front of the state’s seniors for a limited supply of vaccines.

In an order issued on Tuesday, U.S. junior judge Stacy F. Beckerman was particularly vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus because prisoners lived nearby, worked, and had limited ability to reach social distances. I wrote that there is.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that prisons in our country were uniquely vulnerable to the spread and spread of the virus,” she wrote. “COVID-19 tolls continue to grow behind the bar, so prisons are not immune to this reality.”

A spokesman for the Governor of Oregon said the state speeded up vaccinations for adults in custody to comply with orders, and the state vaccinated elderly people whose judges’ orders had already begun receiving the next shot. Weeks that said they didn’t expect to change their timeline.

According to the report, there were more than 368,000 cases among prison inmates. Covid Prison ProjectFollowed Covid-19 in a correctional facility in the United States, killing more than 2,250 people. Approximately 3,400 prisoners in Oregon are positive, 40 people died in Covid-19..

Oregon has a step-by-step system for deciding when people are eligible to be vaccinated.

The court ruled that prisoners should be treated as follows: Phase 1A, Group 2 membersThis includes residential care facilities, adult foster care facilities, group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and people living or working in similar collective care facilities, hospice programs, mobile crisis management and related services. included.

People working in correctional facilities are also included in the group, but in Phase 1B, prisoners were further down the list.

The judge said it violated the rights of prisoners.

“Our constitutional rights are not suspended during the crisis. On the contrary, in difficult times, we must remain most vigilant to protect the constitutional rights of the helpless. The state must fulfill its obligation to protect those in custody, even when faced with resources, “she wrote.

This order only affects prisoners in the state prison system.

The Oregon Judiciary Resource Center has filed a class action proceeding against Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Correctional Bureau on behalf of the seven prisoners.

“This will be a great relief for so many people inside and their loved ones.” Center tweeted on Tuesday..

Child care providers, school teachers, and staff are in Phase 1B, Group 1, and I started vaccination last week..

People over the age of 80 are in Phase 1B, Group 2 and will be vaccinated from February 8th according to state plans. This will reduce your age every week. People over the age of 65 will be able to get the vaccine from March 1st.

A Brown spokesman said the state would not appeal the judge’s decision.

“We will take a weekly approach to integrating detained adults into our Phase 1a distribution plan,” Charles Boyle, Deputy Communications Director, said in an email to CNN. “We do not expect these adjustments to change the start schedule for Phase 1b vaccination, including vaccines for educators and the elderly, but we rely on the supply of weekly vaccines from the federal government.”