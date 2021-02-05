Social distance may be more beneficial to individuals during a pandemic

During this pandemic, research established value Avoid crowds As a means of stopping the spread of Covid-19, new research shows that staying away from others benefits not only the larger community, but also individuals at social distances.

To assess an individual’s social distance behavior, researchers present study participants with a hypothetical depiction of real-world social situations, with participants in various public places such as crowded beaches and grocery stores. I investigated how I position myself with others.

Four months later, participants were asked if they tested positive for Covid-19, and social distance indicators were developed based on participants’ responses. It was shown that the more participants in the scenario prefer social distance, the less likely they are to get sick with Covid-19.

Specifically, an increase in one standard deviation of the social distance index was associated with a reduction of approximately 20% in the probability of being infected with Covid-19.

The study was published in the minutes of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on February 4.

According to the author, the implications of this study were clear. According to public health advice, what is beneficial to society is also good for individuals who want to avoid the virus.

The results showed whether only participants tested positive for Covid-19 were considered, or whether untested participants believed to be infected with the virus were included.

Researchers report the individual benefits of social distance for Covid-19 prevention. Epidemiological evidence shows that social distance can reduce Covid-19 infection as a whole. However, this does not necessarily mean that socially distant behavior of an individual reduces the likelihood of infection of that individual with Covid-19.

Using an online longitudinal study of 2,120 U.S. residents with an average age of 40, Russell Fazio et al. Infect individual differences in social distance behavior with Covid-19 in the months that follow. Determined if you predicted the possibility.

