Health
1 in 7 NIs infected with Covid jab
One in seven people in Northern Ireland received the first Covid-19 vaccine.
The first minister, Arlene Foster, confirmed yesterday that 263,735 people received the first dose and 25,539 received both jabs.
Mrs. Foster added that it was not the time to “mitigate” the fight against Covid, but that the north needed to “push” with blockade restrictions.
At a weekly press conference of executives yesterday, she said the hospital and intensive care unit were still under considerable pressure.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) states that the vaccine deployment in Northern Ireland’s long-term care facilities is nearly complete.
Over 453 home staff and residents are receiving both doses.
PHA said all care facilities were provided with the first dose of the vaccine and 90% were offered the second dose.
Agency Deirdre Webb has been tasked by the Ministry of Health to assist in implementing vaccination programs in long-term care facilities over the past eight weeks.
She states:
“The staff were very motivated from all sides to make the deployment work effectively among this vulnerable group.
“This work was done at a very fast pace from Christmas to New Year, including the surge in Covid-19 cases during this period, so it was amazing to all concerned that we were able to provide protection quickly. Achievements. To some of our most vulnerable citizens. “
“We are delighted to be one of the first people selected to participate in the deployment of the vaccination program,” said Teresa McClean, manager of Corriewood Care Home in Castlewellan.
“We recognize that it was a moment of history and our staff and residents were very pleased with the vaccine,” she said.
“Family is absolutely pleased to keep their relatives safe.”
“I was one of the first in the vaccine queue because I knew the vaccine would protect me,” said Moina Clark, who lives in Hollywood’s Newcroft Care Home.
“I’m looking forward to the future and the day to get rid of this terrible virus,” she said.
Meanwhile, another 10 people died in Northern Ireland after being infected with the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health said four of the deaths had occurred in the last 24 hours and another six had previously occurred.
The death toll in the department is currently 1,899.
The numbers also show that another 412 people were positive for Covid-19. A total of 68 virus patients were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, and 63 were on ventilators.
There are outbreaks of the virus in 99 long-term care facilities in the north.
Meanwhile, another 75 people died from the coronavirus in the Republic.
According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, 46 of the 75 deaths occurred this month, 27 in January, and 2 before that.
A total of 3,586 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the Republic.
In the hospital, 1,284 patients are being treated for the virus and 188 are in the intensive care unit.
To date, approximately 220,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the Health Service Executive.
..
