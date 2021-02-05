239 new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Los Angeles County





Los Angeles, CA — Continued to feel the tragic consequences of the winter surge in cases and hospitalizations, more than 200 additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Los Angeles County, but new infectious diseases and medical centers The number of patients was maintained on their downward path.

The county public health service announced 239 deaths on Thursday, 16 of which were actually reported late Wednesday by health authorities in Long Beach and Pasadena.

Long Beach added 11 more dead on Thursday afternoon, and Pasadena reported five. Since the pandemic began at 17,555, new deaths have boosted the county’s overall death toll. County health officials said the day as hospitalization surged in late December and early January, forcing some medical centers to treat patients in gift shops and cafeterias, waiting for hours. He said he expects the number of deaths per person to continue to increase. For an ambulance to drop a patient in the emergency room.

However, while deaths continue to rise, other signs that the surge has eased are evident in new daily infections and the declining trajectory of the hospital population. The county reported an additional 5,028 cases on Thursday, a simple half of the daily average reported in early January. Long Beach added another 221 cases on Thursday and Pasadena added 36 cases. The new cases pushed the county-wide total during the pandemic to 1,134,595.

According to state statistics, COVID-19 hospitalized 4,796 people in the county, of which 1,333 were in the intensive care unit. In early January, the number of hospitalizations exceeded 8,000. County health officials continued to urge people to avoid rallies that could promote further spread of the virus-especially Super Bowl Sundae is imminent.

“The number of people dying every day is beyond words and devastating,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “COVID-19 infections can be as easy to occur at a house party as a company that doesn’t follow simple safety precautions. Don’t attend or host a Super Bowl party this weekend. Restaurants, wineries and breweries need to turn off TV and comply with the requirements of the LA County Health Officer Order. We all have to work together to protect ourselves from another surge. “ Feller and other health authorities have urged residents to avoid patronizing companies that circumvent infection control requirements and report those that do so. Regular customers and employees can report non-compliant businesses by calling 888-700-9995 or online at publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccination is still limited to health care workers, residents, long-term or skilled nursing facility staff, and people over the age of 65 in the county. However, Feller said the county operates within a group of people over the age of 65. For people with underlying illness, those who work in areas that may be exposed to COVID, those who are homeless, especially those who live a difficult life, and those who may be susceptible to serious viral illness. , Next Weeks-Hit Community.

“We plan to open more community vaccination sites in the affected communities,” Feller said Wednesday. “We send mobile teams to places where older people live and may have limited ability to make reservations on several other sites. And pharmacies, healthcare, And the clinic will contact older patients at high risk to ensure they are accepted for vaccination. “ She said the county has been vaccinated more than a million times and is moving at a faster pace than other large counties across the country. However, she said that continued limited vaccine supply “needs to balance priorities.” According to Feller, the county could receive more shots next week, perhaps more than 200,000, but many of these shots are scheduled for a second dose in a second dose plan. Reserved for those who have been. The county health services director, Dr. Christina Garry, said Wednesday that while the number of medical centers has improved, some hospitals have been overwhelmed and all ICU beds have been filled. The average number of hospitalizations per day by COVID is about 400, which is half the level of early January. However, these numbers are “much higher than those seen during the July summer surge.”

