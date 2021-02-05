Mother warns others after fighting 16-month-old COVID-19 complications in the Houston area for weeks





Houston, Texas (KTRK)-More than 454,000 people have died from COVID-19 and infection rates are beyond the roof. While most people are thinking about older people at risk, Houston mothers are waving a danger signal saying they need to think about their children as well. When 16-month-old Carter Settle went to the Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus 15 days ago, her parents didn’t imagine the nightmare she had to endure. We still don’t know how she got infected with COVID-19, but everyone wants to be vigilant and protect their children. Related item: Family warns about rare illnesses associated with COVID-19 after hospitalization of 8-year-old son “Crying. I can’t even explain the type of her crying. It was something I had never heard of. And she didn’t eat for a few days. It’s not like her, so the baby Look at lying down. Being there, they’re not like themselves, it’s a pain, “Dale Settle said. Carter’s journey began a few weeks ago when he had a fever for five consecutive days. On the sixth day, her parents took her to emergency treatment and they were immediately transferred to Texas Children’s. Related item: First responder 5-year-old daughter died of COVID-19 complications “While we were waiting for the test results, she had enlarged liver, kidneys, and spleen, and was low in iron, so she didn’t know what was wrong with her,” Settle continued. After all, it was COVID-19, which caused all other reactions in Carter’s body. She had to do EKG, blood transfusions and learn to walk further. “As pediatricians, we started thinking that our kids were fine and could escape this pandemic without a lot of pediatric hospitalization, but at least in Texas, that proved to be true. Not, “Amy, Texas Children’s ICU doctor, Arlington, told ABC13. Related item: Physicians with more severe COVID-19 symptoms in children ABC13 was there when Karter was finally released from the hospital. Due to the strict protocol, she met her father for the second time in a few weeks and for the first time to see the bright and warm sun. Settle encourages everyone, whether babies or toddlers, to stay vigilant. “No one is exempt. It doesn’t matter if you’re older or younger. Carter is healthy,” Settle said. “She doesn’t have any existing symptoms, so it shows that not only does she have COVID-19, but no one is exempt to experience some of the symptoms she did.” Most institutions state that children over the age of 10 should wear a mask, but pediatricians say that children over the age of 2 should wear a mask. Texas Children’s Hospital said most children were infected with the virus within their families from close relatives or extended families. According to data from Harris County and the City of Houston, children under the age of 9 make up 1 in 10 cases each week. Since April / May 2020, cases in that age group have tripled in our region. Follow Erica Simon Facebook, twitter And Instagram..

