The Governor apologizes for the lack of COVID-19 vaccine. Accessibility Improving Coming Soon – St George News

ST. George — While The governor apologized on Thursday for people over the age of 70 trying to get a reservation for COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccinated the state to include the opportunity to take shots at Wal-Mart and Smith’s marketplace locations. It was also revealed that it was further expanded.

As soon as it’s released on Monday morning, the reservations seem to be full.The same was true this weekDespite having more than double the available slots compared to the previous week. At the same time, state epidemiologists warned Thursday that coronaviruses were declining sharply across the state, while southern Utah was lagging behind the rest of the state.

At a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox answered the question posed by St. George News directly when he announced that vaccine supply and availability would increase significantly in the coming weeks. We were unable to secure a vaccine reservation slot that was made available to all Utahn over the age of 70 three weeks ago.

Cox is wrong with other theories about why vaccine slots are going so fast, including being reserved for others before the slots are published, and the real problem is much more. Said to be simple: Vaccine supply is only less than demand.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. You will get yours soon,” Cox said. “It’s frustrating, but the reason it’s frustrating is that people run out of vaccines every week. That’s why it’s frustrating. Over the next three weeks, more and more slots will be opened and you’ll be able to win slots. I can guarantee that it will be. “

The federal supply to the state last week increased by 16% from 30,000 to about 40,000 and is expected to increase to 50,000 by the end of next week.

Cox estimated that by the end of the month, 190,000 doses per week would be possible.

Therefore, Cox announced on March 1 that it will expand its vaccination eligibility to those over 65 years old. In addition, people with the following high-risk conditions are also eligible for vaccination if they are 18 years of age or older. :

Solid Organ Transplant Recipient

I had a specific cancer

Immunodeficiency conditions including HIV

Severe kidney disease

Unmanaged diabetes

Obesity with a body mass index above 40

Hepatitis patients

Chronic heart disease, but not high blood pressure

Lung diseases other than asthma

Down syndrome or cerebral palsy

People with stroke or dementia

People with sickle cell anemia

Those who are already eligible for vaccination, including those over 70 years old, will be eligible after March 1st. In other words, people in the target group will not be unlucky if they are not vaccinated by the end of the month.

Cox expects the deployment of more vaccine slots to be chaotic, but said the alternative would be fewer people to be vaccinated and the vaccine supply would be shelved. ..

“There are schedule issues. There are different platforms. There will be some confusion to achieve this. We accept the confusion and shoot weapons,” Cox said. “I can’t overemphasize how difficult it is to shoot 150,000 shots a week. I’m going to do great things here, but it’s not easy, so be patient.”

The Public Health Service in southwestern Utah has said in the past that it has staff to undertake more people in need of vaccination and is limited only by the supply of vaccines. At the Washington County Legacy Park trade fair, plans are to swiftly implement a large drive-up vaccine clinic similar to that seen at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where a dry run had already taken place in the flu vaccine shootout in September. Already there.

Another place to get vaccines in the coming weeks will be the local Wal-Mart and Smith marketplaces as part of another federal vaccine program announced this week.

Cox said there would be 29 Smith locations and 18 Wal-Mart with vaccine reservations by the end of next week. At this time, it’s unclear which locations in southern Utah will or will be included.

Vaccine eligibility at Smith and Wal-Mart locations is at this point similar to that of local health districts. Over 70 years old, first responder, kindergarten to high school teachers, staff and healthcare professionals.

A pandemic of decline, but southern Utah is still behind

One of the direct consequences of vaccination by more people is the sharp reduction in new viral infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the last two weeks.

Locally, new infections range from 100 to 150 per day, rather than over 200. Hospitalizations, which were as high as 70 two weeks ago, are reduced to 37, and the average number of deaths returns to the range of 1 per person. One day instead of four times a day on average locally like two weeks ago.

Notably, there are fewer hospitalizations and deaths between those in the care center and those over the age of 70. Currently, at the care center, patients and staff have completed a second vaccination, and the first vaccination continues at age 70 and older.

Dr. Angela Dan, a state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health, said that the pandemic would eventually be considered overcame by 70% of Utah’s vaccinated states, with a number of cases per day. I warned that it would be one digit instead of ten. At this time, even 10% of people in the state are not fully vaccinated.

“We still have a job ahead for us,” Dan said. “As long as we keep wearing masks, things look really good. Avoid adult gatherings.”

Dan also pointed out southwestern Utah in particular as the region behind other parts of the state in controlling the pandemic. The virus isn’t declining here, Dan said, just that its rate of decline in the southwestern part of the state isn’t declining like in other parts of Utah.

“We are making more efforts there because southwestern Utah tends to have more cases than other Utah states,” Dan said of southern Utah. “There is no specific data on why they are lacking. There is only community expansion. They are still on the decline and the case rate is only high.”

