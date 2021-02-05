Coronavirus: LA County Targets Vaccine Vulnerable Populations





Los Angeles, CA — Health officials in Los Angeles County said Wednesday that they plan to make targeted efforts in the coming weeks to vaccinate particularly vulnerable populations, but the vaccine program said While in progress, the problem of ineligible people trying to jump continues The line for getting shots.

“There was a big problem for parents of children with disabilities and they worked as certified health workers,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department. “There was something like a general letter, no one’s name was written. Many people were Xeroxing it. Frankly, many people used it improperly. He claimed that he was actually a child’s health caretaker. “I feel very sick about this, but literally hundreds of people come to our (vaccination) site every day that don’t really belong to a qualified group, and some of these people They have made great efforts to establish their qualifications, “regaining promises from legitimately qualified people.” “Parents who are certified caregivers of their children can actually be vaccinated, but in contrast to many common letters, they are actually named and show some personalized verification. People need to use it. “

Vaccinations within the county are still limited to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term or skilled nursing facilities, and people over the age of 65. However, Feller said that the county is within its group of people aged 65 and over, including those with underlying illnesses, those who work where they may be exposed to COVID, those who are homeless, and those who live in particularly hit communities. It may be more vulnerable to serious illnesses caused by the virus. “We plan to open more community vaccination sites in the affected communities,” Feller said. “We send mobile teams to places where older people live and may have limited ability to make reservations on several other sites. And pharmacies, healthcare, And the clinic will contact older patients at high risk to ensure they are accepted for vaccination. “

Feller said the county has been vaccinated more than a million times and is moving at a faster pace than other large counties across the country. However, she said that continued limited vaccine supply “needs to balance priorities.” “While the state is updating its distribution plans, we need to continue to focus on protecting the most vulnerable people with the goal of reducing mortality,” she said.

According to Feller, the county could receive more shots next week, perhaps more than 200,000, but many of these shots are scheduled for a second dose in a second dose plan. Reserved for those who have been. The county has been vaccinated about 1 million times and is only a small part of the population of 1.04 million. Supplies have not arrived consistently. According to a Los Angeles Times report, 193,950 doses arrived in LA County during the week of January 11, but only 168,575 were delivered the following week, followed by 146,225. Still, Feller said at least 80 percent of the county’s vaccine dose was given within five days. On Monday, county supervisor Hilda Solis reported that Los Angeles County was able to vaccinate a higher proportion of the population than Cook County, Illinois, and Harris County, Texas. These are the second and third most populous counties in the United States after Los Angeles County. The county reported an additional 256 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and Long Beach health officials announced 15 and one in Pasadena, raising the cumulative death toll across the county to 17,324. The county reported an additional 5,189 cases, Long Beach added 186 and 41 Pasadena, a total increase from the pandemic to 1,129,730. The number of cases per day has dropped dramatically since early January, when the county regularly reported more than 10,000 cases per day. Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 4,990 people in the county as of Wednesday, of which 1,354 are in the intensive care unit. More than 8,000 people were hospitalized in the county earlier this month. Dr. Christina Garry, director of county health services, said that although numbers have improved, some hospitals have been overwhelmed and all ICU beds have been filled. The average number of hospitalizations per day by COVID is about 400, which is half the level of early January. However, these numbers are “much higher than those seen during the July summer surge.” According to Feller, the county confirmed the third case of the first confirmed coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom. The variants are not considered to be more dangerous, but because they are easily passed from person to person, they can quickly spread to people at high risk of serious illness from the virus. Against this background, Ferrer re-warned the Super Bowl rally this Sunday. “I understand this is usually a great time to get together with friends and extended families, but as you know, this year is different,” she said. “And we don’t want or need to take a step back on our recovery journey. That’s the only serious consequence of gathering indoors with people outside your family to see the Super Bowl. Not worth it. Enjoy the game and cheer on your team. It’s all from the comfortable chairs and sofas in your home, with the people you live with. “ — — Michael Wittner, a staff member of City News Service and Patch, contributed to this report.

