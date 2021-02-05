Vaccines reach almost every Oklahoma care facility

Approximately seven weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Oklahoma’s nursing home, it was first administered to residents and staff of almost every care facility in the state.

CVS and Walgreens, who are responsible for vaccination of most of the state’s facilities, have asked for a rescheduling for residents recovering from an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak or infection this week, except for some homes. Completed the first dose.

Most nursing homes and some supplementary living facilities, veteran centers, and housing for individuals with intellectual disabilities have already received a second dose of the second dose.

Due to their age and health, these residents were the most vulnerable to the virus and should have been in the first line of vaccines with front-line healthcare professionals.

Approximately 12,000 residents and staff have been infected with COVID-19 since March, according to the latest report from the State Department of Health. Report.. And 960 of them died.

Despite the devastating effects of COVID-19 on older people and their caregivers, many workers are skeptical of the vaccine and either delay or choose not to vaccinate.

The Diakonos Group employs 1,053 staff in 23 long-term care facilities in Oklahoma. Kimberly Green, the group’s chief operating officer, said about 40% refused the vaccine.

According to Green, vaccination rates for facilities with young staff are the lowest.

The company has launched campaigns to combat false information, educate its staff and reduce fear, but many are still worried.

However, older people are anxious for vaccination. About 90% of the 900 residents received at least the first dose, according to Green. And most people who are not excluded because of illness.

“They have seen all the vaccinations that polio and children had to get,” Green said. “They are military personnel who had to shoot before fighting in the war and had no choice. Young people are seeing this for the first time.”

In northwestern Oklahoma, Beadles Nursing Home owners face a similar struggle. All 43 people living in family-owned facilities have been vaccinated first, and most have already been vaccinated a second time. However, about 40% of the 100 staff refused the vaccine.

Nursing director Dana Jordan, who owns a house with her husband, posted a video on a private Facebook page on Thursday recommending staff to be vaccinated. Having received both shots, Jordan went to a restaurant last weekend and said in a video, “I was very free to not be afraid.”

Candice Jascowiack, who lives in Santa Fe Place in Moore, writhe after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. On January 19, 2020, Walgreens administered shots to 16 staff and 11 residents of an intermediate care facility in which 48 individuals with intellectual disabilities live. (WhitneyBryen / Oklahoma Watch)

Four residents of the Beadles Nursing Home died of COVID-19, dozens of staff and residents were infected with the virus this winter, and the house was forced to quarantine room residents for weeks. I did. Currently, the mask and social distance protocol is still in place, allowing residents to move around and participate in group activities, which brought life back to the building, Jordan said.

As more residents and staff get vaccinated, there are many new visit questions. However, the Federal Protocol has not been updated since September, and residents and their families are waiting for news.

In the meantime, many facilities rely on outdoor visits, windowpane conversations, and virtual chat to stay healthy.

It is unknown how many care staff rejected the vaccine throughout the state.

Approximately 50,000 doses assigned to CVS and Walgreens remain unused, according to data requested by Oklahoma watch. The state health department was asked by the federal government to provide 97,500 doses to pharmacies for long-term care staff and residents. These obligations were based on the number of beds approved, not the actual occupants, and combined with skepticism from staff, resulted in unused doses.

Meanwhile, state-wide demand for vaccines remains high as the state prepares to begin immunizing teachers later this month.

The State Department of Health can redistribute these doses. Deputy Health Secretary Keith Reid said authorities are assessing stockpiles and “be careful not to take the vaccine prematurely and run out.”

