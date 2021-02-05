School yard may feed children more vegetables





Feeding children to vegetables may seem like an insurmountable task, but nutrition researchers at the University of Texas at Austin say lessons to use the school yard and what they grow there. I found one way. Researchers have set up a vegetable garden in collaboration with 16 primary schools in central Texas to teach students and parents classes on nutrition and cooking.In a recently published study International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical ActivityThe team will discuss specifically targeting schools with a high percentage of students in free and discounted lunch programs to understand how nutrition programs affect low-income groups. Each school was studied for the first grade. According to a survey, students attending gardening, nutrition, and cooking classes ate an average of half the vegetables per day compared to before the program. Many families in these schools live with food insecurity. They live in food deserts and are at increased risk of childhood obesity and associated health problems. Teaching children where food comes from, how to grow it, and how to prepare it is the key to changing eating behavior in the long run. “ Jaimie Davis, lead author, UT Austin Associate Professor of Nutrition Science In addition to tracking what the children ate, the study looked at weight, obesity index, and blood pressure. During the 9 months of the study, there were no statistically significant changes in these health indicators. More than 3,000 students from grades 3 to 5 participated in this survey. A half-day increase in vegetable consumption may seem like a small change, which is very encouraging for Davis and her colleagues. “Behavioral changes can be difficult to achieve, especially in the long run,” Davis said. “Changes in health parameters such as blood pressure can take some time to appear. Feeding children more vegetables may lead to long-term success.” Previous studies have shown that increasing fruit and vegetable intake can promote health and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. More fruits and vegetables may play a role in reducing obesity in adults, but their effects have not been well studied in children. “We were able to introduce our children to a wide variety of vegetables that were previously unobtainable,” Davis said. “The parent I’m talking to asks,’How did you get my child to eat kale?'” But when they learn how to grow kale from seeds, prepare it with olive oil and bake it into kale chips, they love it. “ Source: University of Texas at Austin Journal reference: Davis, JN, et al. (2021) School-based gardening, cooking, and nutritional interventions increased vegetable intake but did not reduce BMI: Texas bud-cluster randomized controlled trials. An international journal of behavioral nutrition and physical activity. doi.org/10.1186/s12966-021-01087-x..

