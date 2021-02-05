Studies show that patients with COVID-19 are at increased risk of dying after cardiac arrest





London, February 5 (PTI) COVID-19 patients suffering from cardiac arrest inside and outside the hospital were announced on Friday to be far more likely to die than patients not infected with the new coronavirus. Studies show that the risk is especially high. A Swedish study found that women infected with the COVID-19 virus were nine times more likely to die after undergoing cardiac arrest in the hospital than men. The study, published in the European Heart Journal, included 1,946 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) and hospital cardiac arrest (IHCA) between January 1st and July 20th last year. It included 1,080 people. Researchers at Gothenburg University in Sweden pointed out that during the pandemic phase of the study, COVID-19 was involved in at least 10% of all OHCA and 16% of IHCA. They said that COVID-19 patients with OHCA had a 3.4-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days, and IHCA patients had a 2.3-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days. "Our study clearly shows that cardiac arrest and COVID-19 are a very deadly combination," said Pedram Sultanian, a PhD student at Gothenburg University, the first author of the study. Stated. "Patients with coronavirus need to be monitored intensively and take steps to prevent cardiac arrest. For example, patients at high risk use continuous cardiac monitoring," sadly Sultania. When researchers compared the pre-pandemic case to the COVID-19 case, they found that the overall risk of dying after OHCA was nearly tripled. They said it increased 4.5-fold for men and one-third for women. Studies have more than doubled the overall risk of dying after IHCA. Studies have shown that it increased by half in men and more than nine times in women. Researchers also found a 2.7-fold increase in the proportion of OHCA caused by respiratory distress and an 8.6% increase in compression-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during a pandemic. They said the proportion of people treated with both chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation dropped from 33% before the pandemic to 23% during the pandemic. In March, the European Resuscitation Council and the Swedish Resuscitation Council recommend that bystanders who see cardiac arrest avoid chest-to-mouth resuscitation and focus on chest compressions if COVID-19 infection is suspected. We have issued guidelines. "Previous studies have shown that compression-only CPR provided by bystanders can be as effective as a combination of compression and ventilation, but COVID-19 cases are predominantly. This may not be the case because we are suffering from respiratory failure, "said Araz Rawshani, a doctor and researcher at Gothenburg University. "We believe this is an important finding that may help authorities deal with the pandemic," Rawshani added.

