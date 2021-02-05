Investigation of the remaining two cases of the “South African variant” of the unidentified coronavirus continues





Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate three cases of South African coronavirus mutants identified in Wales, where travel history and related contacts to the region are unknown, reported Wednesday. The Isle of Anglesey incident is related to overseas travel as a result of investigation. Investigations are ongoing into the remaining two cases. In Wales, a total of 13 South African variants have been identified and are associated with overseas travel. The Wales Public Health Service is also known to work with the Government of Wales, the Health Commission of Betsikadwarador and Swansea Bay University, and the Conwy and Neath Port Talbot County Autonomous Region Council to relate to travel and related contacts. We are investigating no cases. However, the occurrence has not been declared. In Conwy, as part of an investigation into a small cluster of coronavirus cases, cases of South African variants with unknown travel and associated contacts were identified. Other cases of the South African subspecies have not been identified within the cluster, and other genotyped cases have been identified as the original subspecies. Appropriate controls are said to be in place for individuals who are currently recovering and are undergoing contact tracing. Dr. Eleri Davies, Incident Director of the Welsh Public Health Service, said: “The identification of these cases shows that the processes established under testing, tracing and protection strategies have proven to be effective. “Public Health Wales is working closely with the Welsh government, local health committees and local governments to investigate these two cases, where the virus was transmitted and whether it was infected. “It’s too early to know what’s happening with the infection, but as the Minister of Health showed yesterday, this is a small number of cases and there is no evidence at this time that a persistent community infection has occurred. “There is no evidence that South African variants cause more serious illness. “There is some evidence that it can spread more easily, and the vaccine is still effective, but it may not work well for it. “With the emergence of new, more contagious variants, it is even more important that we all adhere to blockade restrictions and not meet others. “This means you have to stay home. If you need to leave the house, keep a distance, wash your hands regularly and wear a face mask according to the rules if necessary. . “ If you or your family develop a cough, fever, or taste or olfactory changes, call 119 or visit the following website to immediately self-quarantine and book a free coronavirus test. need to do it. https://gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.. Did you find anything? Do you have a story?send Facebook message | Direct message above twitter | Email [email protected]







