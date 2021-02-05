Orange County Report reported 602 new cases and 50 new deaths as of February 4 – Orange County Register





The Orange County Healthcare Agency reported 602 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, and the county’s cumulative total has increased to 235,310 cases since follow-up began. The agency reported 50 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus to 3,249. The county also reported 1,238 cases at a local hospital, which is 60 less than previous reports. There are 365 patients listed in the intensive care unit on Wednesday, a decrease of 7 from the previous day. An estimated 16,569 viruses have been recorded in Orange County over the last 14 days. According to the county’s latest information, coronavirus testing has been performed 2,733,220 times since it was first launched in the field, and at least 17,063 new tests have been performed since the last report. Of the cumulative 3,249 deaths reported by the virus, 852 were listed as residents of skilled care facilities, 356 as life support facilities, one as an OC prison inmate, and five as homeless. Data on deaths in the county may be edited from death certificates or collected during the case investigation process and may take several weeks to process. The latest recorded death was January 24th. The breakdown of deaths by age in the county is as follows: Under 17 years old: 0.03% (1) 18-24: 0.18% (6) 25-34: 1.08% (35, 1 increase) 35-44: 6% (72, 1 increase) 45-54: 6.53% (212) , Up 2) 55-64: 13.23% (430, Up 7) 75-84: 23.61% (767, Up 13) 85 and above: 33.86% (1,100, Up 13) As of Thursday, it is estimated that 192,411 people have recovered from the virus. The number of people who have recovered is based on the cumulative number of cases over the last 28 days. Authorities emphasize that the data posted daily is tentative and subject to change. More information may be available once individual case studies are completed. The Orange County Healthcare Agency dashboard can be found here. Orange County Hospitalization and ICU Patients: Immunization stage in California:

