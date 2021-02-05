BPSB will issue a reminder on the COVID-19 guidelines when the case goes up to school





Boger Parish, Louisiana (KTAL / KMSS) – Boger School sends a message to parents on Thursday to delay the spread of COVID-19 after more than 100 new cases have been reported between students and staff since last week. Reminded me of the CDC guidelines for. The latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, released Wednesday, reported 91 new student cases and 19 staff and faculty cases during the week leading up to January 31st. Bossier Parish COVID-19 cases exceeded 12,000 and the number of deaths continues to increase

“It’s hard to believe that the school year ends in just over three months. Despite the pandemic, Bossier Schools start strong and we all need to work together to finish strong. It’s about ourselves and others. It means protecting, “the school board said in a message. “We are all looking forward to the year-end celebrations, but large group gatherings after school put them at risk. As the grade culminates in the celebrations we all look forward to. In addition, avoid activities that are socially difficult to distance and continue to act with due caution. “ An important way to slow the spread: Please wear a mask To protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm long) away from others who are not living with you. Avoid the crowd The more people you come in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. Avoid poorly ventilated areas Avoid indoor spaces that do not provide fresh air from the outdoors. If you are indoors, open windows and doors to let in fresh air if possible. Wash your hands frequently Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub until dry.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Covers coughing and sneezing Always cover your mouth and nose with tissue when coughing, sneezing, or using the inside of your elbows to spit.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Monitor your health daily Pay attention to the symptoms. Be aware of COVID-19 fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms.

If you have any symptoms, please measure your body temperature.

If you experience any symptoms, follow the CDC guidance. Download the Arklatexhomepage news app from to keep up to date with the latest news and weather App Store Or Google play..

