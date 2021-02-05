There are 102 active COVID workplace outbreaks in Oregon





Seven of the eight largest active coronavirus outbreaks are in state prisons.

Portland, Oregon — As of this week, there have been 102 COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon. Weekly Coronavirus Outbreak Report Published on Wednesday Oregon Health Department (OHA). Seven of the eight largest active outbreaks are in state prisons. Outbreaks in prisons have been going on for months, and the state recognizes the challenge of preventing the spread of the virus in crowded environments.A little more A quarter of Oregon prison inmates According to the Oregon Corrections Bureau, the COVID-19 test was positive.Federal Judge earlier this week State has ruled that vaccines must be provided To prisoners as soon as possible, as if they were part of the Oregon 1a group eligible for vaccination. Governor Brown spokesman said the state did not appeal the ruling, Providing thousands of vaccines to prisoners next week. Let’s take a look at the seven prisons that had the largest outbreaks in the state. Two Rivers Correctional Facility , Umatira: 681 Case (Occurrence investigation started on November 16, 2020)

, Umatira: Case (Occurrence investigation started on November 16, 2020) Snake River Correctional Facility ,Ontario: 595 Cases (The date of the outbreak investigation is from June 24, 2020)

,Ontario: Cases (The date of the outbreak investigation is from June 24, 2020) Eastern Oregon Correctional Facility , Pendleton: 534 Case (Occurrence investigation started on July 8, 2020)

, Pendleton: Case (Occurrence investigation started on July 8, 2020) Deerridge correctional facility , Madras: 308 Case (Occurrence investigation started on November 13, 2020)

, Madras: Case (Occurrence investigation started on November 13, 2020) Oregon Correctional Facility , Salem: 261 Case (Occurrence investigation started on September 28, 2020)

, Salem: Case (Occurrence investigation started on September 28, 2020) Coffee creek correctional facility, Wilsonville: 249 Case (Occurrence investigation started on November 4, 2020)

Wilsonville: Case (Occurrence investigation started on November 4, 2020) Oregon Prison, Salem: 211 Case (Occurrence investigation started on September 28, 2020) Health authorities are tracking outbreaks of five or more employees in workplaces with at least 30 workers. If there have been cases within the last 28 days, the outbreak remains active. The number of cases in each workplace includes everyone involved in the outbreak, whether workers or close associates. According to the OHA, there are 16,953 known cases of coronavirus associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon during a pandemic, of which 88 have died. The list below includes: Occurrence in an active workplace (Table 3), Means that the case has occurred within the last 28 days. The distribution center is also a hotspot for COVID-19. Amazon Troutdale is associated with 216 COVID-19 cases, making it the seventh largest active outbreak in the state. Salem’s Amazon Aumsville is associated with 125 cases and Hermiston’s Walmart Distribution Center is associated with 116 cases. There are 173 cases associated with Salem Hospital, where some care facilities are still one of the largest active workplace outbreaks, making it the ninth largest active outbreak. A total of 147 cases are associated with Salem’s psychiatric facility, Oregon State Hospital, the tenth largest outbreak in the state. Health officials also reported a list of 82 workplaces where the outbreak of COVID-19 was resolved (Table 4) Over the last 8 weeks. If there are no known cases within 28 days, the outbreak is considered resolved.

