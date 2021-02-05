Drive to recruit more Covid jab volunteers in Southampton





Volunteers are being recruited to help Southampton experts conduct the world’s first trial investigating the effects of a mixture of different Covid vaccines.

Experts in the city will work on a study to see if different Covid vaccines on the first and second doses are as effective as giving the same vaccine.

They also examine the effect on an individual’s immune response when using different intervals between the first and second doses of both combined vaccine therapies, and when using the same vaccine for both doses. .. Currently, people are only given the same vaccine twice. But experts said the study would be a “promising opportunity” to gain insight into how vaccines can be used to combat disease. If the result is “promising,” experts said the government may consider revising the vaccine approach, but proved safe and a joint committee on vaccination and vaccination ( Only if recommended by JCVI). The study lasts 13 months, vaccination will begin mid-month and the first results will be available in the summer. In the south, this study is conducted by the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility (CRF) and the Center for Clinical Vaccination and Tropical Medicine at Oxford University. Professor Saul Faust, director of the NIHR Southampton CRF and professor of pediatric immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Southampton, said: Future COVID-19 vaccine. People in our city and community have made significant contributions to the trials that brought these vaccines to the forefront. We hope they come back again to help us use the vaccine as effectively as possible. We would love to hear from people between the ages of 50 and 70, especially those with black and Asian backgrounds. ” Southampton experts are recruiting 100 volunteers each over the age of 50 and aim to join an additional 700 volunteers at seven sites nationwide. The study is supported by £ 7m of government funding from the Vaccine Task Force. Professor Jonathan Vantam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Senior Director of the study, said: We can support a more flexible vaccination program if approved by the drug regulator as needed. The combination of vaccines may enhance the immune response and may last longer with higher antibody levels. We do not know unless this is evaluated in clinical trials. ” Anyone who wants to participate can register at www.comcovstudy.org.uk/participate-southampton.

