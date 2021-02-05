Patients with COVID-19 are at increased risk of dying after cardiac arrest

A new study found that patients with COVID-19 who suffer from cardiac arrest are more likely to die than those who are not infected with cardiac arrest. For the same reason, women are especially nine times more likely to die.

According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, a Swedish study found 1946 people with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) between January 1 and July 20 and cardiac arrest in hospitals. Included 1080 people (IHCA) who caused the disease. During the pandemic phase of the study, COVID-19 was involved in at least 10% of all OHCA and 16% of IHCA.

Coronavirus patients with OHCA had a 3.4-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days, while IHCA patients had a 2.3-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days. By the time the study was written in October 2020, none of these patients had been discharged alive. Many patients died and the rest were still being treated in the hospital.

“Our study shows that cardiac arrest and COVID-19 are a very deadly combination,” said Dr. Pedrum Sultanian, a PhD student at Gothenburg University (Sweden), the first author of this study. It is clearly shown. Coronavirus patients should be monitored intensively. Measures have been taken to prevent cardiac arrest. For example, use continuous cardiac monitoring for high-risk patients. . “

This is the first detailed report on the characteristics and outcomes of COVID-19 patients suffering from cardiac arrest. Researchers analyzed data from the Swedish Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Registry (SRCR), a national registry that began collecting data on COVID-19 on April 1, 2020. Researchers have included pre-pandemic groups (before March 16) and pandemic groups (March 16-7), including all cardiac arrests enrolled in SRCR from January 1 to July 20, 2020. It was divided into (20th of March).

They found that 7.6% of pre-pandemic patients were still alive 30 days after suffering from OHCA. When the pandemic began, 9.8% of patients without COVID-19 and 4.7% of patients with COVID-19 survived for 30 days. 83.4% of COVID-19 patients died within 24 hours.

Before the pandemic, 36.4% of IHCA patients survived for 30 days, but when the pandemic began, 39.5% of non-COVID-19 patients and 23.1% of COVID-19 patients survived for 30 days. 60.5% of COVID-19 patients died within 24 hours.

The slightly improved survival rates of non-infected patients suffering from OHCA and IHCA during a pandemic are not statistically significant, but with actual improvement, by an 8.2% increase in cardiac arrest witnessed by bystanders. Researchers believe it may be partially explained, a 47% increase in bystanders using defibrillators.

Comparing pre-pandemic and COVID-19 cases, researchers found that the overall risk of death after OHCA was nearly tripled. It increased 4.5 times for men and 1/3 for women. The overall risk of dying after IHCA has more than doubled. It increased by half for men and more than nine times for women.

Researchers also found that during a pandemic, the proportion of OHCA caused by breathing problems increased 2.7 percent and compression-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) increased by 8.6 percent. The proportion of people treated with both chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation decreased from 33% before the pandemic to 23% during the pandemic.

In March, the European Resuscitation Council and the Swedish Resuscitation Council recommend that bystanders who see cardiac arrest avoid chest-to-mouth resuscitation and focus on chest compressions if COVID-19 infection is suspected. We have issued guidelines.

Dr. Araz Roshani, MD, Physician and Researcher at Gothenburg University, the lead author of the study, said: Since COVID-19 suffers primarily from respiratory failure, we believe this is an important finding that may help authorities cope with the pandemic. Bystanders should avoid mouth-to-mouth resuscitation because COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets. There is no unanimous answer on how society and healthcare providers should adapt in the light of this issue. “

“This study also shows that fewer inpatients have COVID-19 monitored by electrocardiogram, which can save lives because cardiac arrest can be detected immediately. COVID-19 Patients monitor ECG and oxygen saturation to allow rapid recognition of irregular heartbeats and reduced oxygen saturation. “

The limits of the study included the fact that Stockholm County, where the majority of cases of coronavirus occurred, did not report data on OHCA at the time of the study, which reduced the number of COVID-19 patients in the study. Did. In addition, some cases of COVID-19 may be misclassified, especially in the case of cardiac arrest that occurs outside the hospital. (ANI)