Alachua to improve testing and scheduling problems

If you recently called the Alachua County Health Department to schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccination, but you’re just waiting for more than an hour before talking to someone, you’re not alone.

However, changes have been made to the county’s inspection and vaccination registration process, and authorities say it should help facilitate the registrant process.

In addition to vaccine registration online, Residents have the option to call 334-8810 to register. The line is also used for all virus testing throughout the county, said Paul Meyers, administrator of the county health department. Aged telephone systems are not built to handle such call volumes.

“I’ve been waiting about six months to upgrade my system through a vendor,” he said. Federal funding from coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security laws has been allocated to the sector for this purpose. However, improvements are stalled as many similar systems across the country face the same problems.

More:COVID vaccine offered at Mount Moria Church as part of Blackoutreach

editorial:Do not prolong the COVID-19 pandemic

Currently, about 15 county health department workers are calling to schedule local virus testing and vaccinations seven days a week from 8 am to midnight.

This week, the department began testing a new online system for testing and vaccine scheduling. The system was used to text message and call 1,500 vaccination registrants receiving at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Friday.

“Hopefully it will remove some stress from the phone system,” Myers said.

The text message from the Department of Health looks like this: Use the link that says “DOH Alachua: We have a COVID-19 vaccine opportunity this week. Click the link to schedule your appointment.”

Recipients of this text must provide the same information as when they registered to continue. The person who registered with a number that does not allow text messages will be called.You can renew your registration to include multiple contact methods online..

A confirmation email will be sent to each person with a selection of reserved times with detailed information about the event. This includes the name of the building, address, vaccine type, time, consent form, and some guidelines to follow. If you do not receive the confirmation email, please check your spam / junk folder. Reminder notifications for appointments will be sent by text or email, depending on the settings you selected during registration.

In addition, Alachua County plans to hire more 20 people to work in the complex communications center of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and make field scheduling calls, doubling the current number of operators.

More:Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Hosts Mass Immunization Event on Friday

More:Vaccination schedule at Benhil Griffin has already been met

Those who have registered the vaccine in the county will be asked not to call 334-8810 to ask for registration status so that the telephone line is not blocked. Vaccine registration began in late December through the Alachua County Health Department, which only followed up those who could make an appointment next week.

“Don’t call that 8810 number to find out where you are in the queue,” Myers said. “All you are doing is stressing the system, which further slows down the entire process.”

Instead, the individual will be asked to confirm the registration online.. The registrant will receive a phone call from the Health Department at 352-334-7900 to confirm the time and place of the appointment. Mr Myers said the department would try to call the person again if he couldn’t answer the call.

He said registrants should not call the health department. That way, those phone lines are not tied to incoming calls.

Neighbor’s Resident Marion County He complained about the lack of follow-up from the health department after vaccination registration. Last month, officials there said they would begin sending weekly email updates to all vaccine registrants who had not yet been contacted by the scheduler.

As of Thursday, the Alachua County Health Department contacted registrants between the ages of 75 and 79 to make an appointment. The health sector is working backwards by age to first deal with the oldest population up to the age of 65.