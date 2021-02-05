People infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of dying after cardiac arrest

Graphical abstraction. credit: European Heart Journal



Patients with COVID-19 who have cardiac arrest inside or outside the hospital are much more likely to die than those who are not infected with the coronavirus.In particular, women are at greatest risk of dying and are nine times more likely to die after having a cardiac arrest in a hospital, according to a study published today. European Heart Journal..

For studies from Sweden, Cardiac arrest 1080 people suffered from one person outside the hospital (OHCA) and inside the hospital (IHCA) between January 1st and July 20th.Between Pandemic At the time of study, COVID-19 was involved in at least 10% of all OHCA and 16% of IHCA. Coronavirus patients with OHCA had a 3.4-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days, while IHCA patients had a 2.3-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days. By the time the study was written in October 2020, none of these patients had been discharged alive. Many patients died and the rest were still being treated in the hospital.

The first author of this study, Dr. Pedrum Sultanian, a PhD student at the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), said: “Our study clearly shows that cardiac arrest and COVID-19 are a very deadly combination. Coronavirus patients are monitored intensively and measures are taken to prevent cardiac arrest. For example, use continuous cardiac monitoring for high-risk patients. “

This is the first detailed report on the characteristics and outcomes of COVID-19 patients suffering from cardiac arrest. Researchers analyzed data from the Swedish Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Registry (SRCR), a national registry that began collecting data on COVID-19 on April 1, 2020. Researchers have included pre-pandemic groups (before March 16) and pandemic groups (March 16-7), including all cardiac arrests enrolled in SRCR from January 1 to July 20, 2020. It was divided into (20th of March).

They found that 7.6% of pre-pandemic patients were still alive 30 days after suffering from OHCA. When the pandemic began, 9.8% of patients without COVID-19 and 4.7% of patients with COVID-19 survived for 30 days. 83.4% of COVID-19 patients died within 24 hours.

Before the pandemic, 36.4% of IHCA patients survived for 30 days, but when the pandemic began, 39.5% of non-COVID-19 patients and 23.1% of COVID-19 patients survived for 30 days. 60.5% of COVID-19 patients died within 24 hours.

The slightly improved survival rates of non-infected patients suffering from OHCA and IHCA during a pandemic are not statistically significant, but researchers found that with actual improvement, onlookers witnessed 8.2 of cardiac arrest. I believe it may be partially explained by the increase in%. Bystanders using defibrillators increased by 47%.

Comparing pre-pandemic and COVID-19 cases, researchers found that the overall risk of death after OHCA was nearly tripled. It increased 4.5 times for men and 1/3 for women. The overall risk of dying after IHCA has more than doubled. It increased by half for men and more than nine times for women.

Researchers also found that the proportion of OHCA caused by breathing problems increased 2.7-fold, with compression alone increasing by 8.6%. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) During a pandemic. The proportion of people treated with both chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation decreased from 33% before the pandemic to 23% during the pandemic. In March, the European Resuscitation Council and the Swedish Resuscitation Council recommend that bystanders who see cardiac arrest avoid chest-to-mouth resuscitation and focus on chest compressions if COVID-19 infection is suspected. We have issued guidelines.

Dr. Araz Rawshani, Physician and Researcher at Gothenburg University, the lead author of the study, said: Since COVID-19 suffers primarily from respiratory failure, we believe this is an important finding that may help authorities cope with the pandemic. Bystanders should avoid mouth-to-mouth resuscitation because COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets. Follow current recommendations.There is no unanimous answer on how to with society Healthcare provider We need to adapt in the light of this issue. “

He added: “This study also shows that fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are monitored by electrocardiogram. This can save lives because cardiac arrest can be detected immediately. COVID-19 patients ECG and oxygen saturation monitoring to allow rapid recognition of arrhythmias and decline Oxygen saturation.. “

At the limit of research, the county of Stockholm Coronavirus The number of COVID-19 patients in the study decreased because of the occurrence of cases and no data on OHCA reported at the time of the study.Also, some cases of COVID-19 are especially hospital..