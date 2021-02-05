Regular exercise and four other lifestyle measures to help you stay cancer-free

highlight
According to the World Health Organization, the number of people diagnosed with cancer has increased by almost 10 million over the last two decades. Of the newly diagnosed cancers, breast cancer is the most common (12%), followed by lung cancer (11%), colorectal cancer (10%), and prostate cancer (7%). By 2040, WHO predicts that the number of newly diagnosed cancer cases will increase by nearly 50% from 2020. Some cancers can be cured if diagnosed on time and treated appropriately. Vaccination helps prevent certain cancers, such as cervical cancer (HPV vaccine) and liver cancer (hepatitis B).
How to reduce the risk of cancer
Believe it or not, following a healthy lifestyle can prevent and properly manage some types of cancer. WHO recently shared some of these lifestyle measures on Instagram. It’s here:
1. Do not use cigarettes
According to the National Cancer Institute, tobacco use is considered to be a major cause of cancer and cancer deaths. Regular use of tobacco and exposure to indirect smoking can increase the risk of cancer. Lung cancer, laryngeal cancer, mouth cancer, throat cancer, esophageal cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, rectal cancer, cervical cancer are caused by the use of tobacco. It can be triggered. Stop smoking and smoking in all forms to reduce your risk of cancer.
2. Exercise regularly
According to the American Cancer Society, regular exercise reduces the risk of 13 types of cancer, including esophagus, liver, stomach, kidneys, myeloma leukemia, multiple myeloma, head and neck, rectum, bladder, and lungs. I can. Try to do 150 minutes of medium intensity exercise or 90 minutes of high intensity exercise each week. Apart from exercising regularly, it’s also important to stay active all day and avoid sitting for long periods of time.
3. Reduce drinking
The less alcohol you drink, the lower your risk of cancer. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, regular excessive alcohol intake can increase the risk of cancer of the mouth and throat, esophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast (in women). All types of alcoholic beverages, including cocktails, red wine and white wine, are associated with cancer. The more you drink, the higher your risk of cancer.
4. Avoid direct sunlight for a long time
Exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause the skin to age prematurely and increase the risk of skin cancer. The National Cancer Institute has instructed the sun’s rays to be strongest between 10 am and 4 pm. They can pass through light clothing, windshields, windows and clouds. They can be reflected by sand, water, snow, ice, and pavement. Avoid spending too much time in the sun and don’t forget to apply sunscreen.
5. Eat a healthy diet
A healthy, nutritious diet can boost your immunity and take you a long way in terms of being cancer-free and disease-free. Avoid processed and packaged foods and in most cases stick to naturally grown organic and homemade foods. Your diet should include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds.
All of these lifestyle measures can together reduce the risk of developing cancer and may also help manage cancer. Let’s defeat the cancer!
