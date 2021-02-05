Regular exercise and four other lifestyle measures to help you stay cancer-free





By exercising regularly, you can reduce your risk of 13 types of cancer: American Cancer Society highlight Cancer: Do not use cigarettes and quit smoking

Reduce the amount of drinking.The less you drink, the lower your risk of cancer

Avoid direct sunlight for a long time According to the World Health Organization, the number of people diagnosed with cancer has increased by almost 10 million over the last two decades. Of the newly diagnosed cancers, breast cancer is the most common (12%), followed by lung cancer (11%), colorectal cancer (10%), and prostate cancer (7%). By 2040, WHO predicts that the number of newly diagnosed cancer cases will increase by nearly 50% from 2020. Some cancers can be cured if diagnosed on time and treated appropriately. Vaccination helps prevent certain cancers, such as cervical cancer (HPV vaccine) and liver cancer (hepatitis B). How to reduce the risk of cancer Believe it or not, following a healthy lifestyle can prevent and properly manage some types of cancer. WHO recently shared some of these lifestyle measures on Instagram. It’s here: 1. Do not use cigarettes According to the National Cancer Institute, tobacco use is considered to be a major cause of cancer and cancer deaths. Regular use of tobacco and exposure to indirect smoking can increase the risk of cancer. Lung cancer, laryngeal cancer, mouth cancer, throat cancer, esophageal cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, rectal cancer, cervical cancer are caused by the use of tobacco. It can be triggered. Stop smoking and smoking in all forms to reduce your risk of cancer. Read again: What happens if I quit smoking?Tips for dealing with withdrawal symptoms 2. Exercise regularly According to the American Cancer Society, regular exercise reduces the risk of 13 types of cancer, including esophagus, liver, stomach, kidneys, myeloma leukemia, multiple myeloma, head and neck, rectum, bladder, and lungs. I can. Try to do 150 minutes of medium intensity exercise or 90 minutes of high intensity exercise each week. Apart from exercising regularly, it’s also important to stay active all day and avoid sitting for long periods of time. Exercise regularly to reduce the risk of cancer

Photo courtesy of iStock 3. Reduce drinking The less alcohol you drink, the lower your risk of cancer. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, regular excessive alcohol intake can increase the risk of cancer of the mouth and throat, esophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast (in women). All types of alcoholic beverages, including cocktails, red wine and white wine, are associated with cancer. The more you drink, the higher your risk of cancer. Read again: Increased stress, sleep disorders, and other risks associated with heavy drinking 4. Avoid direct sunlight for a long time Exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause the skin to age prematurely and increase the risk of skin cancer. The National Cancer Institute has instructed the sun’s rays to be strongest between 10 am and 4 pm. They can pass through light clothing, windshields, windows and clouds. They can be reflected by sand, water, snow, ice, and pavement. Avoid spending too much time in the sun and don’t forget to apply sunscreen. 5. Eat a healthy diet A healthy, nutritious diet can boost your immunity and take you a long way in terms of being cancer-free and disease-free. Avoid processed and packaged foods and in most cases stick to naturally grown organic and homemade foods. Your diet should include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds. All of these lifestyle measures can together reduce the risk of developing cancer and may also help manage cancer. Let’s defeat the cancer! Read again: World Cancer Day 2021: Are you at risk of developing cervical cancer?Let’s check Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos