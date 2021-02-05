Cumberland County, where COVID-19 cases are on the decline





More than 21,000 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Cumberland County, but the tendency associated with the disease is diminishing. According to a statement released by county officials, the county health department reported that 15 county residents died of COVID-19 in the last week of January. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services said a total of 225 people in the county were associated with the disease. According to the state’s DHHS website, 21,278 cases have been reported in Cumberland County. The county remains in the state’s Red Tier. In other words, the community is very large. Cases in Cumberland County appear to have declined in recent weeks. The state’s DHHS website reports that new cases fell from a peak of 381 on January 4, to 42 on Monday and 87 on Tuesday. The county health director, Dr. Jennifer Green, said in an email that the county has seen few cases in the past week. She said the proportion of positive COVID-19 cases in the county decreased from about 16.5% in early January to about 12%. “These trends are in line with state-wide trends,” she said. More:Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, the opioid crisis will be exacerbated in Fayetteville, officials say. According to Green, the county has seen an increase in deaths from the disease in recent weeks. “This is not surprising, as the increase in COVID-19-related mortality tends to lag behind the increase in cases,” she said. According to a county statement, the county health department immunizes groups 1 and 2 residents, including health care workers, care staff and residents who are in direct contact with patients, and individuals aged 65 and over. The Cape Fear Valley Health System is also vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Health system officials held a vaccination clinic at EE Smith High School on Thursday, according to a health system spokeswoman. The clinic will continue at school today from 7am to 4pm. According to the state’s DHHS, Cumberland County has received nearly 32,300 COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 8,400 people have been vaccinated for the second time in the county, according to the DHHS website. According to a county statement, Green discussed vaccine distribution with the county commissioner at a meeting on Monday. She said the county health department had given 10,500 doses by that date. More:“Needs are very high:” Cape Fear Valley raises wages to attract nurses “Because both the health sector and the Cape Fear Valley health system administer doses to individuals regardless of their place of residence, doses are biased, and residents outside the county and even outside the state I saw it flowing into Cumberland County, because of their vaccine, “she said. “It also does not include the number managed in long-term care facilities through CVS or Walgreens, or the number vaccinated by veterans or Fort Bragg.” In North Carolina, nearly 2 million COVID-19 doses have been administered, according to the state’s DHHS. It said that more than 228,000 people received a second dose. More than 781,000 COVID-19s have been reported in North Carolina, the DHHS website states. More than 9,700 people are said to have died from the disease. Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the “Subscribe” link at the top of this article. Staff writer Steve DeVane can be contacted at [email protected] or 910-486-3572.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos