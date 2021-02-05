Health
COVID NY Update: Yankee Stadium Opens as Vaccination Megasite for Bronx Residents
Only Bronx residents need a reservation.
Eligible Bronx residents can make their promises by visiting Somosvaccinations.com Or call 1-833-Somos NY.
The video shows the setup done to transform the iconic stadium into a medical facility, New York’s latest vaccination megasite.
State officials say they have 15,000 plans for next week, but there are concerns that they aren’t booked fast enough.
As of Thursday night, thousands of open appointments were still available, but the city says the site is fully booked for today.
Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City will tour the facility on Friday afternoon.
De Blasio’s office is visiting the Bronx neighborhood, working to fill the available slots.
“The city and the state have a strong agreement. We must take action that really supports fairness,” said De Blasio. “The Bronx was hit hard by the COVID crisis. This site-this historic site, this wonderful site-will be for the Bronx people.”
The staff has worked to convince qualified people that the vaccine is safe.
The clinic is a shot managed by a doctor who works and lives in the Bronx and is run by the famous name SOMOS Community Care.
“Don’t worry at all, don’t worry,” one resident told Eyewitness News. “I trust science and I trust what they are trying to do to people with respect to the health of everyone.”
“Trust is there,” said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Taraj. “They believe in us, which is why it is so important for us to choose this, and we are ready. People are given vaccines to people in our community. Need us in. “
Today is the first time the public has been able to enter the Yankee Stadium since 2019, as fans weren’t able to enter the stands last season.
In addition to the stadium, the state has also opened 35 new pop-up vaccine sites in churches, community centers, and public housing throughout New York.
