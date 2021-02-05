COVID-19 unvaccinated Texas prisoners | Coronavirus

The Texas prison system has given more than 5,500 coronavirus vaccines, but nothing has been given to prisoners who are eligible for shots at the state’s current deployment stage.
In addition, the Texas Criminal Justice Department has repeatedly refused to provide information on when and how elderly or medically vulnerable imprisoned people are vaccinated.
More than 240 state inmates died after being infected with the coronavirus, according to prison death reports analyzed by the Texas Judiciary Initiative. About two out of 1,000 inmates. This is a fairly high percentage of the population compared to many other prison systems in other parts of the state and in the country. According to the TDCJ, 38 prison personnel have also died.
Prisons are a notorious incubator of illness, with repeated outbreaks across 99 state prison units since the virus struck the state last March. It is not unusual for hundreds of prisoners to be positive in a single prison at any given time, experts say that outbreaks inside prison walls are often caused by the surrounding community and lead to more incidents. ..
Of the 8,900 doses reportedly assigned by the state to 66 TDCJ lockups, prison medical partners had administered 5,562 doses by Monday, official spokesmen said. Authorities first injected health workers into prisons, following the guidance of the State Department of Health. After that, an unspecified number of orthodontic staff working in COVID-infected areas were vaccinated.
Did the authorities only give doses to older orthodontic staff or staff with certain medical conditions, as permitted in the second phase of the state’s vaccination program, or were officers considered health care workers? , The spokesperson did not reveal. Jeff Ormsby, secretary-general of the Texas Prison’s US State, County, and Municipal Staff Federation branch, said orthodontic staff at the hospital are beginning to be vaccinated.
“They go to cops working in medical facilities and wings, and I was told they would go to COVID restricted wings, and they would start doing all the other staff,” Ohmsby said. Said.
Due to the illness-prone environment of prisons, prison advocates across the state and nation have urged authorities to prioritize those who live and work in prisons to obtain the coronavirus vaccine quickly. Laurie Ferrigo, Austin’s prison re-entry advocate, said prisoners often did not receive adequate medical care. She said many of the people who died in custody provided only short sentences or were about to be released.
“You’re more likely to get it, and you’re more likely to die,” Ferigo said. “We effectively put people to death for the finest crimes in the block, but that’s unacceptable. It should never be accepted.”
Still, she saw the agency’s move to start vaccination of staff as a starting point.
Ormsby said it’s best to start with a cop for the safety and spillover of the cop.
“Prisoners are … safer if they can prevent staff from bringing it in,” he said.
Although the TDCJ is silent on this topic, supporters point out that many prisoners are still hesitant to obtain coronavirus vaccines, especially those provided by the prison medical system. Alertness resembles the distrust that many in the free world feel about rapidly developing vaccines, exaggerated by the history of medical experiments on prisoners and the lack of lockup information.
Jeremy Dessel, a TDCJ spokesman, said videos and posters were put in jail to elaborate on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
“Being a cop first may help to show [inmates]”Hey, we need to do this,” said Terra Tucker, Texas Director of the Alliance for Safety and Justice.
The TDCJ has not provided details on when and how to vaccinate prisoners, but Desel said authorities are listening very carefully to state guidance. The Texas Department of Health has assigned state vaccine doses and set parameters for who should be vaccinated while vaccine demand is still well above supply.
Texas is in Phases 1A and 1B of the Vaccine Deployment Program. Phase 1A includes frontline healthcare professionals and nursing home residents. People over the age of 65 and those with certain chronic medical conditions are eligible for Phase 1B shots.
Previously, prison staff were only vaccinated staff, but a Health Department spokesman told the Texas Tribune last month that the vaccine provided to the TDCJ was for both prisoners and qualified staff under the phase. He said it was for. Governor Greg Abbott had previously avoided asking whether prisoners would prioritize vaccination, and his spokesman did not answer the question in this story.