Side Effects of COVID Vaccine-Separation of Facts and Fiction

It’s been about two months since the first dose of the San Diego (KGTV) -COVID-19 vaccine began shipping throughout the United States. Now, as more people are targeted for shots, many find it difficult to get an answer as to exactly what they can expect with respect to side effects.

“There are a lot of rumors out there. There are a lot of stories out there,” says Dr. Susan Stone, CEO of Sharp Coronado. “For us as medical professionals, it is very important to make sure that we are telling the truth and that we are in continuous dialogue with the patient.”

According to Sharp HealthcarePeople who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine can anticipate pain and pain at the injection site. Other side effects include body aches, malaise, fever, headaches, and chills. Dr. Stone says this is all normal and people shouldn’t worry if it happens.

“Your body is building an immune response,” says Dr. Stone. “So it’s not uncommon to feel a little pain, and I’m not worried at all.”

Recently published CDC data show how common each side effect is. The CDC has made people self-report their side effects “V-Safe” program.. It is an application that can register shots and symptoms.

Report List the following side effects that occur within the first 7 days after injection and the percentage of people who report each to V-Safe.

Pain-70.7%

Fatigue-33.4%

Headache-29.4%

Muscle pain-22.5%

Chills-11.5%

Fever-11.4%

Swelling-11.0%

Joint pain-10.4%

Nausea-8.9%

But there was a more serious reaction. The most common is anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction.

That same CDC report There were a total of 71 cases of anaphylaxis in the first 17.5 million doses of vaccine given.

In San Diego, a small cluster of anaphylaxis cases was seen at the Petco Park Super Station site, with six responses a day in January. The site was closed for one day and site administrators withheld batches of the vaccine until it was considered safe.

Kathy Brennan was one of the responders.

“My throat is starting to close,” she told ABC10 News. “I put on my mask and told my husband,’Can you roll the window? I’m not good at breathing.’ “

Despite the reaction, Brennan says he still believes the vaccine is safe.

Dr. Stone states that all vaccine sites have protocols to monitor similar reactions.

“We keep people 15 minutes after receiving the injection to make sure they’re okay,” she says. “People with a history of response to the vaccine are required to stay for 30 minutes.”

Dr. Stone says that if you have a history of reactions or are worried that you may have more serious side effects, you should only go to a vaccine site that has medical personnel who can handle the problem you are having. ..

Meanwhile, rumors on social media have linked the vaccine to several deaths, including Hank Aaron, who was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.

The CDC states that there are no confirmed cases of vaccines that cause death.

CDC Vaccine adverse event reporting system Track all deaths within the first few days of receiving the vaccine.

According to them Latest numbers, Only 251 people died immediately after the COVID-19 vaccine. But they say there is no evidence that the vaccine was the cause.

In 88% of cases, those who died already had serious medical problems. 66% of the people listed in the report lived in long-term care facilities.

Thirty-two were already infected with COVID-19 and 21 were receiving end-of-life hospice care.

In many of the individual death reports, the attending physician wrote that the vaccine did not pass the patient.

Dr. Stone says these numbers prove that the vaccine is safe. She adds that the side effects are better than getting COVID-19, even if it’s unpleasant.

“No medical professional has ever entered medicine to see that type of devastation,” says Dr. Stone. “We are all committed to launching vaccines and bringing hope to the end of this pandemic.”