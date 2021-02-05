According to experts, less than 1% of Alabama COVID cases are British variants.

Universities in Alabama are preparing to help the state identify coronavirus variants from Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

“If we can identify a particular patient or group of patients or a cluster of individuals (infecting a variant) and focus our efforts there, we can prevent it from spreading throughout the state,” says clinical laboratory medicine. Said Dr. Sixto Leal, a professor of. UAB.

UAB’s Leal team first identified a strain of the UK variant in Alabama on February 15. Alabama Hospital reviewed 3,200 positive PCR tests from a two-week period to identify variants-related abnormalities.

Of the 10 samples that were selected and sent to the UAB for gene sequencing, 5 were British variants. Based on these figures, Leal estimates that less than 1% of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases were British strains at the time.

“It’s really, really low,” he said.

Dr. Karen Landers, an assistant to the State Health Department, said the UK variant is likely to become more prevalent.

“Given that level of infectivity, I think UK strains will be much more common in the United States because there are several mutations centered around peplomer.”

However, it can be difficult to track which variants have been developed and are moving within the state. The United States lags far behind the United Kingdom in systematically testing new mutations in the virus.

The Alabama Public Health Service at the CDC while UK health officials are running a comprehensive national system for screening variants by door-to-door canvassing to provide residents with random COVID-19 tests. Approximately 25 tests were sent per week for sampling.

“Sequencing is so complex and very costly that we can’t sequence every sample that goes through,” Leal said.

He said the University of Alabama is uniting in a network to arrange new strains. He hopes it could mean the ability to sequence about 1,000 samples across the state per week. UAB currently has the ability to sequence 300 samples weekly.

According to Landers, the University of South Alabama on Mobile is already running a lab. The Department of State and the CDC will also continue to coordinate to sequence more virus samples.

“We know that we know that a strain (given) is more contagious just because it has the ability to attach to cells,” she said. “But other factors continue to guide us in terms of mitigation standards, such as encouraging hand washing and wearing masks.

Unlike British strains, which can be screened for characteristic mutations in the mutant by PCR tests, there is more than one way to find mutants in Brazil or South Africa.

Extensive random testing is ideal, but researchers are keeping an eye out for particularly aggressive forms of COVID-19 inpatients and those who have been vaccinated twice but are ill anyway, Leal said. I will.

“Focusing on individuals who become infected after known and confirmed vaccinations increases the likelihood of identifying new mutants that are important to public health,” he said.

According to British researchers, some experts estimate that COVID-19 will continue to mutate worldwide, with approximately 4,000 mutations already confirmed. They say they expect existing vaccines to remain effective against mutations.

Dr. Landers of the agency said the state is expecting mutations, most carefully looking for mutations that could exacerbate the pandemic.