CBD for muscle pain: topical and pills can help, but research is limited

People use CBD For All: According to anecdotal explanations, cannabis-derived chemicals Sleep assistance, Stress killer, Natural painkiller And performance enhancer.Man Can also be used for pets..

CBD also serves as an alternative to traditional over-the-counter analgesics. Fitness A supplement that helps muscle recovery. But do those products really work? Is it better than playing ibuprofen or rubbing menthol cream on painful muscles?

There are hundreds of CBD products to choose from, both oral and topical, Selected type It may make all the difference in your pain and pain.

How Local CBD Works on Myalgia and Pain

The promise is simple-apply a cream or gel containing CBD to the painful area to relieve the pain. But whether they actually work is another story.

Local CBD has been minimally studied, says CEO Stuart Titus. Medical marijuana.. “In general, the final formulation of topical CBD products also contains herbs or other” skin-permeable “ingredients,” says Titus. “Other ingredients such as Arnica and menthol have been added to claim products such as pain relief.”

Often, Titus explains, the concentration of CBD is often low in topical products, and the soothing sensations you feel are products of other ingredients. It is important for consumers to review not only the ingredient list, but also a certificate of analysis that reveals the total concentration of various cannabinoids in the product.

CoA indicates the weight percent of other cannabinoids, including CBD and THC, so we can interpret the amount of CBD per “serving” of topical application, Titus says. Make sure that the CoA is also done by an independent third party lab.

However, high quality and powerful topical CBD products It is thought to temporarily relieve pain and pain.. The skin has high levels of cannabinoid receptors, and when CBD is applied topically, Endogenous cannabinoid system Through those receptors. CBD binds to cannabinoid receptors in the skin of the epidermis and dermis. This is a process that results in pain and inflammation relief.Also because of its anti-inflammatory effect Topical CBD is an effective treatment for some skin disorders..

Topical CBD works only where you use it-applying CBD cream to your feet when your abs hurt doesn’t help you at all. This can be a pros or cons depending on the situation. For example, if you tend to experience general pain, you need to use a lot of CBD cream for relief, which can be boring and expensive.

Remember, Human skin is incredibly absorbent And it absorbs more than CBD of topical creams, gels and oils. Check the ingredient labels to make sure you are not applying anything that is allergic or that may interact with the drug if absorbed. If you are not sure, talk to your doctor.

How Oral CBD Works for Muscle Pain and Pain

Topical CBD provides only topical relief, but if the product is strong and reliable, oral CBD should have systemic effects, Titus says. Oral CBD functions exactly like topical CBD, but is much larger because it can enter the bloodstream and reach cannabinoid receptors throughout the body.

Oral CBD Believed to have a strong anti-inflammatory effectAnd since inflammation is the source of most pain, it makes perfect sense to take CBD to relieve inflammation-related pain such as muscle and joint pain.

Keep in mind that most of the research on pain and the effects of CBD on pain so far has been small. Most large studies have been done in animals and their results may not be translated into humans. There is a long way to go before all the effects of oral or topically applied CBD can be seen.

Also worth knowing Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved CBD have Food additive Or dietary supplements.The agency is Concerns about the safety of ingested CBD We conclude that there is not enough evidence to declare that CBD can be safely taken due to the lack of large-scale, long-term studies in humans. Anyway, oral CBD is widely available and legal in many states. If you are interested in using it for muscle soreness or other types of pain, talk to your healthcare professional about oral CBD.

Do You Need to Use Topical or Oral CBD for Pain?

Whether you should use topical or oral CBD for pain and pain depends on the cause and intensity of the pain. Based on the above research and comments from Titus, a medical marijuana, let’s take a look at common uses of CBD and which types are most useful.

Post-Training Muscle Pain CBD: High-quality topical CBD should help treat temporary muscle pain from training, Titus says. One recent study Oral CBD has also been found to reduce muscle soreness when taken immediately after training.

CBD for Chronic Muscle Pain: Topical CBD helps during relapse, but it is advisable to take oral CBD because of general pain. The combination can be particularly useful, Titus says. Taking CBD can help relieve pain inside out, but topical cream can help soothe especially soft areas.

CBD for joint pain: Local CBD, no matter how strong, may not reach cannabinoid receptors in joints. Oral CBD is likely to help people with pain due to arthritis and other joint conditions. People with pain from fibromyalgia also benefit from available CBD, Titus said.

CBD for general muscle tension and tension: For general muscle tension (such as neck tension from a long day at the desk), high quality topical CBD can provide the long-awaited temporary relief.

Overall, the effectiveness of CBD depends on the product, purpose of use, and person. Some people find CBD useful, while others don’t notice much of it, whether taken orally or applied topically. Much research and experimentation may be required to find a CBD product that suits you.

Other ways to treat muscle soreness and pain

If you’re not ready to keep up with the CBD tide, try these other methods Relieves muscle pain and tension:

