Holiday coach adapts to mobile vaccination center





Specially modified coaches and vehicles are used to manage the Covid-19 jabs in remote areas of the NHS Tayside area. Approximately 400 people will be vaccinated by trained Scottish Ambulance Service staff from a modified coach provided free of charge by Rocks and Glen Holidays in Gartocharn and a car calling home. Starting Wednesday, a team of five coach staff members are administering the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 70-79 and highly vulnerable patients. Trained ambulance service vaccinated people drive to rural patients in Perthshire to vaccinate those who cannot leave their homes. Jim Ward, Medical Director of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “This is a great initiative in the fight against Covid-19. “We have already vaccinated more than 5,000 staff, first responders in the community and students. This is a great effort by all involved. “Bus is essentially a mobile vaccination clinic with access to remote and rural areas of Scotland, where trained medical professionals are protected so that people can come and be vaccinated in a safe environment. Provide a place. “Cars allow people who cannot leave the house to be vaccinated. close

The team wants to vaccinate 400 people using a suitable bus and car (PA). PA The team wants to vaccinate 400 people using a suitable bus and car (PA). “We also received great feedback from people who were vaccinated by bus and who visited their homes. “We are very grateful to Lochs and Glens Holidays for providing the bus and look forward to working with other health committees and colleagues from the Scottish Government to develop the initiative and deploy it in other parts of Scotland. I am. “ Vaccination Bus and car pilots aim to assist the Health Commission in vaccination efforts and appointments are made through the practice of a general practitioner. Dr. Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health at NHS Tayside, said: “This mobile service from the Scottish Ambulance Service will help provide additional capacity to support the GP and local vaccination teams as they move to the next stage of the program.” Neil Wells, Managing Director of Lochs and Glens Holidays, said: “It’s great to be able to help Scottish paramedics immunize local communities.” Secretary of Health Jean Freeman said: “Thank you for all your support in deploying the largest vaccination program ever implemented in this country. “I encourage everyone to take on their appointment when they are offered one. “The vaccination program is one of the three main ways we are working to defeat this virus, an extended test program to break the chain with cases of infection, and if everyone in Scotland does not follow. There are also important blockade restrictions that must not be met. “All of these measures work together to maximize their effectiveness.” PA

