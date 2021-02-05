Transplantation of microorganisms in the faeces helps cancer patients respond to immunotherapy and shrink the tumor

The effects of drugs, or the effects of treatments such as chemotherapy, do not depend solely on your body. The success of a particular drug also depends on the trillions of bacteria in the gut.

The 100 trillion bacteria that live in the human digestive tract, known as the human gut flora, help extract nutrients from food, boost the immune response, and regulate the effects of drugs. Recent research, Including myselfIndicates that the intestinal flora is seemingly disconnected. Response to cancer treatment To obesity Host of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression and schizophrenia autism..

Underlying these apparently discrete observations is the unified belief that the gut flora sends signals across the gut, which have a broad impact on large bands of target tissue.

I am a medical oncologist The study involves the development of new treatments for melanoma. To assess whether changes in microbiome would benefit cancer patients, my colleagues and I evaluated the transfer of feces from immunotherapy-responsive melanoma patients to immunotherapy-failed patients. ..However Published in scientific journalsOur results show that this treatment helped shrink tumors in patients with advanced melanoma when other treatments did not work.

What is the link between cancer and gut flora?

The intestinal flora Link to For multiple successes and failures cancer Treatment including Chemotherapy and cancer immunotherapy Use immune checkpoint inhibitors such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab.In More recent researchThe population relative to the gut flora species determined the probability that a cancer patient would respond to a drug known as “”.Immune checkpoint inhibitor.. ”

This study showed that differences in gut flora between individual patients are associated with different outcomes of these drugs. However, the exact mechanism underlying the interaction between the microbial flora and immunity remains unclear.

Can microbes in the faeces help the drug reach difficulty in treating melanoma?

Oncologists often treat patients with advanced melanoma using immunotherapy that targets specific proteins on the surface of immune cells known as PD-1 and CTLA-4. However, these work in some patients – 50% to 70% of patients have cancer that worsens despite treatment. No treatment has been approved to treat patients with melanoma who have failed PD-1 immunotherapy.

To investigate whether certain types of microbes can enhance the effectiveness of PD-1 immunotherapy, my colleagues and I collected fecal microbes from patients who responded well to this therapy and collected them. We have developed a study to administer to ineffective cancer patients from checkpoint drugs.

Patients who responded well to immunotherapy chose stools based on the premonition that they had a high amount of bacteria involved in helping the cancer shrink. Because it is difficult to identify one or two bacterial species responsible for the beneficial response to these therapies, we used the entire bacterial community, or fecal microbiota transplantation.

The transplant recipient was a patient whose melanoma had never responded to immunotherapy. Both recipients and donors were screened for disease to ensure that the infectious agent was not transmitted during the transplant. Following a tumor biopsy, the patient received a fecal microbiota transplant from a patient who benefited from immunotherapy with a drug called pembrolizumab that was continued every three weeks.

A colleague and I evaluated microbial transplantation in feces 12 weeks after treatment. Patients whose cancer had shrunk or remained the same size after fecal microbiota transplantation continued to receive pembrolizumab for up to 2 years.

Results of new clinical trials



Diwakar Davar , CC BY-ND



Following this fecal microbiota transplant treatment Six of the 15 patients in this study had tumors that had shrunk or remained the same... Some patients experienced minor side effects such as malaise, but the treatment was well tolerated.

Analysis of the gut flora of treated patients found that 6 patients with stable or improved cancer had an increased number of bacteria that were previously associated with a response to immunotherapy. I did.

My colleague and I also analyzed blood and tumors from responders. By doing so, responders were observed to have low levels of harmful immune cells called bone marrow cells and high levels of memory immune cells. In addition, by analyzing proteins in the serum of treated patients, we observed reduced levels of key immune system molecules associated with responder resistance.

These results suggest that the introduction of certain gut microbes into the patient’s colon may help the patient respond to drugs that enhance the immune system’s ability to recognize and kill tumor cells. I have.

Eventually, it moves beyond microbial transplantation in feces to a specific microbial collection of cancers other than melanoma, paving the way for standardized microbial-based drug therapies to treat immunotherapy-resistant tumors. I want to open it.

[The Conversation’s science, health and technology editors pick their favorite stories. Weekly on Wednesdays.]