COVID-19 in Arizona on February 5th: Everything You Need to Know

Phoenix — 12News has launched a daily live blog to track the changes that accompany the outbreak of the coronavirus in Arizona.

This is the live blog on February 5th (Friday).

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Friday

was there 775,622 With confirmed cases of coronavirus 13,948 Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, According to the latest figures in the state..

It’s an increase from 771,796 With the confirmed case 13,752 Coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday.

one week before, 748,260 With the case 13,022 Death was reported in Arizona.

3,826 new cases and 196 new deaths were reported on Friday

The Arizona Department of Health reported 3,826 new cases and 196 new deaths on Friday.

The department did not say whether it was due to a high number of deaths Death certificate collation..

Arizona was vaccinated with 766,330 COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday.

The ministry said all vaccine reservations for February were booked on both state-owned sites. It wasn’t immediately clear when the March schedule would be available.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the case is reported by the county or hospital, not on the day someone is diagnosed with the virus.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, Arizona has 468 hospitalizations per million as of Thursday.You can find more data from the project Here..

Arizona has 700,000 cases on January 22, 600,000 cases on January 9, 500,000 cases on December 28, 400,000 cases on December 12, 300,000 cases on November 23, August It reached 200,000 on the 27th, 100,000 on the 6th of July, and 50,000 on the 21st of June. ..

The state has 13,000 on January 29, 12,000 on January 22, 11,000 on January 15, 10,000 on January 9, 9,000 on January 1, 8,000 on December 22, On December 9, 7,000 people died from the coronavirus. November 3, August 29, 5,000, August 6, 4,000, July 23, 3,000, July 9, 2,000, June 5, 1,000.

There were 12,048 cases Reported on the collection date of January 4th. The day when the most diagnoses were collected so far. The second highest number of diagnoses collected so far was December 28, with 11,590 cases. This is subject to change.

According to health officials, the highest number of deaths was on January 18, with 159 dead. The second most deadly day was January 13, with 152 dead. This is subject to change.

Health officials continued to emphasize that people should stay socially distant, wear masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Today's # COVID19 The dashboard update added 3,826 cases and 196 deaths.

City #PHX There are two now # COVID19 Mobile testing is gone in the community. Today from 7am to 1pm:

Van 1: Washington Park, 6655 N. 23rd Ave.

Van 2: No place today Future date and location: https://t.co/UhY0IjyHno#MaskUpPHX

We have created a new video showing the updates made to the vaccine registration system and scheduler. Check out the video for a step-by-step guide to using this application. https://t.co/xaIe0hm9U9 — Arizona Health Department (@AZDHS) February 4, 2021

Updated press release: Additional guidance on fines for those who refuse to wear a face mask.Click here for details https://t.co/2ieGndBrpr #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/6bxgKj9HWe -TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) February 5, 2021

Valley sign blaming the school district for COVID-19 response

Signs along Interstate 10 are blaming the Valley School District for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team 12 Trisha Hendrix has the latest.

Pima County Expands COVID-19 Vaccine to People Over 70

The Pima County Health Department announced Thursday that it would expand the 1B priority COVID-19 vaccination group to people over the age of 70.

People over 70 can start registering department appointments website.. These appointments are scheduled for February 8th.

People over the age of 70, educators, and those using conservation services can register for vaccination reservations at the Tucson Medical Center, Banner UA Cancer Center, Kino Sports Complex Banner UMC-South, and Tucson Convention Center.

The University of Arizona Immunization Center is currently limited to educators.

The county call center 520-222-0119 answers general questions about vaccination in general and registration issues and concerns, but does not register people.

Expanded 1B priority COVID-19 vaccination group to target people over 70 years old. They can start registering reservations today from February 8th on the Vaccine Registration page. https://t.co/YQFtFFs0yo.. read more: https://t.co/CyOZUFDi7h pic.twitter.com/J9GCioCJ6J — Pima County Health (@pchd) February 4, 2021

Navajo Nation hosting a monument to the late tribal president

Navajo Nation hosts a commemorative event to honor the memory of former tribal president Albert Hale.

Tribal officials say 70-year-old Hale died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19.

The Friday event will be livestreamed online and broadcast live on a Navajo radio station.

Hale was President of Navajo Nation from 1995 to 1998, served in the Senate from 2004 to 2011 in the Arizona State Parliament, and in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

To honor Hale, the tribal President Jonathan Ness called for a half-mast until Saturday with a vast reservation covering parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Navajo Nation reports 110 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths

Navajo Nation health officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths on Thursday.

The latest figures have increased to a total of 28,668 cases and 1,047 known deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Navajo Nation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The tribe has extended the curfew by revising the curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 56 communities where the spread of the coronavirus is uncontrolled. This has declined from the 75 communities in recent weeks.

Navajo Nation has also lifted the weekend blockade to enable more vaccination events.

The latest public health emergency order measures will be implemented until at least February 15.

Arizona Health Department Establishes Hotline to Report Business

The Arizona Department of Health has set up two ways to report local businesses that do not comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report their business through a hotline or online form:

“The general public also has a role. If your business does not appear to comply with these requirements established for the safety of your customers, employees, and the general public, ADHS is a local or state official. We encourage you to share your concerns with us. You can follow up if needed, “AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks are available to some Arizonas

The Arizona Department of Health has announced that some Arizona residents can get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Haynes to provide it for free Face mask To Arizona’s most vulnerable population.

People who are part of a vulnerable population (including but not limited to individuals with medical conditions or individuals over the age of 65), students (or parents on behalf of students), school staff, or may not be available for purchase One person can get a free mask.

We provide 5 washable, reusable cloth masks to each other. One order per household.

The agency wants to distribute 2 million cloth masks.

Anyone with questions can access the department FAQ page Alternatively, please contact Haynes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona publishes zip code location and other data for coronavirus cases

Arizona Health Department Released Expanded data points for coronavirus cases in the state.

AZDHS website Current function Location by zip code for cases identified in Arizona.

You can see the current zip code map Here You can find your zip code by clicking or searching for the zip code in the upper right corner of the map.

More information about coronavirus cases from Friday

In Arizona, 775,622 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,948 reported deaths related to coronavirus have been reported.

This is an increase from 771,796 confirmed cases and 13,752 coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday.

The number of new cases reported on Friday was 3,826, down from the 4,417 new cases reported on Thursday.

There were 196 new deaths reported on Friday, up from 176 new deaths reported on Thursday.

A total of 16,989 new tests were reported on Friday, up from 15,404 new tests reported on Thursday.

As of Friday, a total of 3,941,264 PCR and serology tests have been reported to the state.

14.3% of these tests were positive as of Friday and have been the same since Sunday.

The breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county is as follows.

Maricopa: 483,777

Pima: 103,932

Pinal: 43,558

Coconino: 15,565

Navajo: 14,835

Apache: 9,819

Mojave: 19,977

La Paz: 2,294

Yuma: 35,485

Graham: 5,140

Coches: 10,608

Santa Cruz: 7,493

Yavapai: 16,474

Gira: 6,132

Greenley: 533

Click the links below to find more information from the health department in each county.

