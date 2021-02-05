Transplantation of microorganisms in the faeces helps cancer patients respond to immunotherapy and shrink the tumor

Cancer patients who responded well to immunotherapy donated stool samples. The stools were processed to produce material for fecal microbiota transplantation. Credits: Diwakar Davar, CC BY-ND



The effects of drugs, or the effects of treatments such as chemotherapy, do not depend solely on your body. The success of a particular drug also depends on the trillions of bacteria in the gut.

100 trillion bacteria that live in the human digestive tract — Human intestinal flora— Help extract nutrients from foods and boost them Immune response Adjust the effect of the drug. Recent research, Including myselfIndicates that the intestinal flora is seemingly disconnected. Response to cancer treatment To obesity Host of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression and schizophrenia autism..

Underlying these apparently discrete observations is Gut flora Signals are transmitted across the intestine, and these signals have a wide range of effects on large bands of target tissue.

I am a medical oncologist The study involves the development of new treatments for melanoma.Evaluate whether changing the microbiome is beneficial Cancer patients, My colleagues and I evaluated the transfer of feces from patients with melanoma who responded well to immunotherapy to patients who failed immunotherapy.However Published in the journal ScienceOur results show that this treatment helped shrink tumors in patients with advanced melanoma when other treatments did not work.

What is the link between cancer and gut flora?

The intestinal flora Link to For multiple successes and failures cancer Treatment including Chemotherapy and cancer immunotherapy Use immune checkpoint inhibitors such as nivolumab and pembrolizumab.In More recent research, The population relative to the gut flora species determined the probability that a cancer patient would respond to a drug known as “”Immune checkpoint inhibitor.. ”

In this survey Gut flora Among the individual patients, it was associated with the various outcomes of these drugs. However, the exact mechanism underlying the interaction between the microbial flora and immunity remains unclear.

Can microbes in the faeces help the drug reach difficulty in treating melanoma?

Oncologists often treat patients with advanced melanoma using immunotherapy that targets specific proteins on the surface of immune cells known as PD-1 and CTLA-4. However, these work in some patients. 50% to 70% of patients have cancer that worsens despite treatment.There is no approved treatment to treat Melanoma patients People who have failed PD-1 immunotherapy.

Cancer patients who were unresponsive to immunotherapy were given fecal microbiota transplants from successful cancer patients and a drug called pembrolizumab. For some patients, microbial transplantation has made immunotherapy work. Credits: Diwakar Davar, CC BY-ND



To investigate if it is of a particular type Microorganisms My colleagues and I have developed a study we have collected that may increase the effectiveness of PD-1 immunotherapy Fecal microorganisms From patients who received these treatments to cancer patients who responded well to this treatment and did not benefit from checkpoint medications.

Patients who responded well to immunotherapy chose stools based on the premonition that they had a high amount of bacteria involved in helping contraction. cancer.. The entire bacterial community was used because it is difficult to identify one or two species of bacteria that are responsible for the beneficial response to these treatments. Therefore, it is a transplant of microorganisms in feces.

The transplant recipient was a patient whose melanoma had never responded to immunotherapy. Both recipients and donors were screened for disease to ensure that the infectious agent was not transmitted during the transplant. Following a tumor biopsy, the patient received a fecal microbiota transplant from a patient who benefited from immunotherapy with a drug called pembrolizumab that was continued every three weeks.

A colleague and I evaluated microbial transplantation in feces 12 weeks after treatment. Patients whose cancer had shrunk or remained the same size after fecal microbiota transplantation continued to receive pembrolizumab for up to 2 years.

Results of new clinical trials

Following this fecal microbiota transplant treatment Six of the 15 patients in this study had tumors that had shrunk or remained the same... Some patients experienced minor side effects such as malaise, but the treatment was well tolerated.

Analysis of the gut flora of treated patients found that 6 patients with stable or improved cancer had an increased number of bacteria that were previously associated with a response to immunotherapy. I did.

My colleague and I also analyzed blood and tumors from responders. By doing so, responders were observed to have low levels of harmful immune cells called bone marrow cells and high levels of memory immune cells. In addition, by analyzing proteins in the serum of treated patients, we observed reduced levels of key immune system molecules associated with responder resistance.

These results suggest that the introduction of certain gut microbes into the patient’s colon may help the patient respond to drugs that enhance the immune system’s ability to recognize and kill tumor cells. I have.

Ultimately, we hope to move beyond the transplantation of microorganisms in feces to a specific collection of cancerous microorganisms other than melanoma, paving the way for a standardized microbial base. medicine Immunotherapy Therapy to treat resistant tumors.

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..