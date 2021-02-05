Health
Cancer doctors consider Covid-19 vaccine for patients
According to Dr. Laura Makarov, Senior Vice President for Prevention and Early Control, the American Cancer Society, cancer patients include recent stem cell transplants and the use of other recent treatments known to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. There are several factors that may require delaying vaccination detection.
“When it comes to vaccine safety, things are a little different for each cancer patient, and there are many places where a single patient can go on a cancer journey,” Makarov told CNN. “The Covid-19 vaccine is definitely safe for cancer patients, but it is important for patients to discuss with their healthcare provider and cancer treatment team to determine when it is appropriate to get the vaccine.”
“All the guidance we see (American Cancer Society and other major oncology groups) is that Covid-19 vaccination is recommended for patients receiving aggressive treatment. , Patients who really understand that the safety and efficacy data on these are limited. “
“The potential benefits far outweigh the risks,” said Dr. Brian Coffman, Chief Medical Officer of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Association, a group representing the most common adult leukemia patients in Western Europe. Said.
“SARS-Cov-2 vaccination is expected to be safe, especially despite the lack of safety data for patients with CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia).”
CLL is characterized by weakened immunity. Because immunodeficiency is so severe, CLL patients are advised to avoid live vaccines such as measles and yellow fever.
“People do not fully understand that a disorder of the immune system of a CLL patient (due to the disease or some cure for the disease) can actually affect the response to vaccination. “Ujjani told CNN.
“We recommend the Covid-19 vaccine to patients … but I really don’t know how effective it is,” she added. “Patients with blood cancer are usually excluded from clinical trials that evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine.”
Cancer-specific vaccine trials underway
To eliminate the lack of data, Ujjani will begin a research study of 500 CLL patients nationwide. All of these patients will be vaccinated by a doctor or pharmacist. Determine what kind of immune response is needed. Over-the-counter vaccine.
Other, more common types of cancer advocacy groups also encourage cancer patients to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The Lung Cancer Behavior Network recently requested the US Immunization Advisory Board to provide lung cancer patients with rapid access to vaccines.
More research is urgently needed
The scientific community agrees that more research is needed to determine the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine in cancer patients. And many doctors are working 24 hours a day to start more trials.
“These data are needed to inform patients and prioritize vaccine allocation. If these vulnerable patients form an appropriate immune response, they should be vaccinated as soon as possible. “Yes,” Dr. Elad Sharon, a senior researcher at the National Cancer Institute, told CNN in an email.
“But if research efforts show that these patients are unable to form a protective response to these vaccines, all we have to do is first to everyone around these patients. It’s about vaccination. I’ll take care of them with them. “
“We’re all really working hard to answer this question, but it’s hard because the vaccine is just available and we’ve been working against it in time,” Ujjani added. ..
“Many of our patients suffer from quarantine and fear, and we are not sure if they will return to normal life,” Ujani told CNN. “Therefore, all oncologists want to know how patients respond to vaccines.”
