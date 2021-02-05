How SARS-CoV-2 is prevalent

Endemic viruses are viruses that are always present within a geographical area. Such viruses are around us, depending on the location. Examples in Europe and North America include rhinovirus (a common cause of colds) and influenza virus, but dengue and chikungunya viruses are prevalent in many Asian countries.

Endemic is often mild, but it is important to note that this is not always the case. For example, influenza Estimated It causes up to 810,000 hospitalizations and 61,000 deaths annually in the United States.

Currently 4 unique coronaviruses For most people, it just catches a cold. Whether SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, joins them comes down to two major factors that control how the virus behaves. population: Viral biology and host population immunity.

Does the virus evolve into endemic disease?

Despite knowing a lot about the biology of endemic viruses today, it is very difficult to figure out where they actually came from. Did they always cause these persistent mild illnesses, or did they evolve from more severe precursors?

The virus replicates very quickly. After entering the host cell, many viruses produce new virus particles within a few hours. Due to the speed of this process Often make mistakes As a result in copying those genetic materials mutation..

Many of these mutations Will be an infeasible virus, Cannot be infected or duplicated. However, a small number of these mutations can lead to favorable changes. For example, a virus may be able to quickly invade a host cell or jump to another new host.

It is important to remember that these mutations are a coincidence. The virus cannot actively or consciously determine where mutations occur.

When a favorable mutation occurs, the virus that accompanies it can quickly defeat other versions of the virus and become the predominant form in the population. This is what we believe is currently seen in the UK variant. Computer modeling It suggests an increased ability to bind to host cells.

Scientists around the world regularly record and analyze the genetic material of the viral population so that mutations in the current outbreak can be tracked. Genome sequencing..

However, it is almost impossible to look back on how today’s endemic virus has transformed into its current genotype. That’s because we need to look at the genome of viruses that are no longer in circulation.Some historic viruses Is sequenced In the past, we rarely find samples that are well preserved to do this. In addition, this gives you the details of a snapshot of the virus at a particular time, rather than a detailed look back.

Alternatively, you can look at the genetic material of a known virus, compare them to each other, and look backwards where a particular mutation or strain originated.For example, similarities between endemic species Coronavirus HCoV-043 and its bovine counterpart, BCoV, are a human virus. Jumped from the cow..Coupled with Historical recordThis has led some scientists to suggest that the currently prevalent HCoV-043 is responsible for the pandemic of the late 1800s.

There is no direct evidence that the pathogen mutates and loses its pathogenicity, and there is no roadmap for mutations that allow the virus to become endemic. However, we know that SARS-CoV-2 is mutated. It is plausible, but uncertain, that it can acquire mutations that help the human population survive in the long term.

Our body fights back

This is especially true. Currently, our immune system is better trained against SARS-CoV-2 from viral exposure and vaccination. Our immune system has evolved for thousands of years to effectively prevent infection and is currently in an evolutionary arms race with SARS-CoV-2. In particular, Our “adaptive” immune system Each time a new bacterium is encountered (or vaccinated), it evolves to produce specific and effective antibodies.

Pandemics and sporadic outbreaks occur most often in populations in which people do not have existing defenses against new illnesses, often resulting in serious illness and rapid epidemics.But most of the time EndemicAs a whole, the population tends to have some existing immunity, as the bacteria that cause them circulate regularly.Can do this Prevent symptoms From the outbreak or as a result of the disease becoming milder Immune system Limit the damage caused by the virus.

With COVID-19, children get mild illness, but people over the age of 60 are more likely to develop more severe illness. Assuming that adolescents have some degree of immunity throughout their lives, the balance against SARS-CoV-2 is a mild illness.

So Researcher suggestedUsing modeling from immunological data to the four existing endemic coronaviruses, everyone was first exposed to the virus in childhood so that later COVID-19 infections would not be worse than a common cold. There is a possibility of becoming. However, it is important to note that this is still very hypothetical.

It is also very important to emphasize that it is reckless to knowingly infect (or actively promote) people. You should not encourage young people to catch the virus. We do not know the long-term effects of COVID-19 or how long the immunity to SARS-CoV-2 will last (either from infection or vaccination). There is also no guarantee that endemic disease will reduce the severity of the disease.

Also, why are we aiming for endemic viruses when we can’t? VirusAre you using an extensive vaccination strategy? The most ethical, practical and safe way to reduce the threat of SARS-CoV-2 is to vaccinate as many people as possible, including children.

