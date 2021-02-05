Scotland is set up to vaccinate remote communities using a modified holiday coach













This week, a holiday coach was used by the Scottish Ambulance Service to deliver the Covid Vaccine to rural areas of the Tayside region (Photo: Scottish Ambulance Service).



After a successful pilot project, a specially modified fleet of coaches will be used to deliver the coronavirus vaccine to remote and rural communities in Scotland. Trials in the Tayside area usually involved Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff operating from modified coaches used to transport resorts nationwide. Approximately 400 people are expected to be vaccinated through this program, and the minister is currently investigating whether the model can be replicated throughout the NHS. According to official statistics, Scotland recorded its fourth record-breaking vaccination date, with 48,165 people receiving their first vaccination on Thursday. This is twice the number of vaccinations reported on the same day last week, bringing the total number of people who received the first jab to 742,512. Vaccine on target Vaccines currently reach 99% of residents in elderly care facilities, 92% over 80 years old, 47% between 75-79 years old, and 16% between 70-74 years old. The figures suggest that the Scottish Government is on track to reach its goal of reaching the 70s and above by mid-February and currently requires a total of 39,000 vaccinations daily. Announce the latest statistics, Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney praised “excellent” progress and emphasized Tayside’s mobile scheme. Since Wednesday, a team of five NHS staff Oxford / AstraZeneca Vaccine From converted coaches to clinically vulnerable patients over 70 years old. This vehicle was provided free of charge by Rocks and Glen Holidays in Ghatchurn, which is typically used for tours of the Highlands. Trained SAS vaccinated people drive to rural Perthshire patients to vaccinate those who cannot leave their homes.







“The bus is essentially a mobile vaccination clinic with access to remote and rural areas of Scotland, where trained medical professionals are protected so that people can come and be vaccinated in a safe environment. We provide a place to go, “said Jim Ward, SAS Medical Director. Mr Swinnie said the minister is working with SAS and the Health Commission “to see if this model can be deployed in other remote and rural areas of the country.” bad weather He added that such a plan would not increase the number of headlines for vaccinated people, but would help make jabs available to everyone. Meanwhile, Congress was ordered to prioritize the opening of roads in and around the immunization center to avoid interruption of the program due to bad weather. With the Met Office’s amber warning running until Sunday, there are concerns that snow conditions could prevent vaccine supplies from reaching the center and prevent patients from making appointments. Swinnie said efforts would be made to keep the roads clean, but anyone who had to cancel their appointment would reschedule it.

