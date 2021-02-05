The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has reached 111,000, an increase of 1,014.





The government said an additional 1,014 people had died within 28 days of testing positive. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears As of Friday, the UK totals 111,264. Individual figures on deaths released by UK statistics agencies COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears The death certificate shows that there were 128,000 Covid-19-related deaths in the United Kingdom, along with additional data on recent deaths. The government also said that as of 9 am on Friday, there were an additional 19,114 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK. This brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,911,573. According to government data up to February 4, the 11,477,040 jabs previously administered in the United Kingdom were 10,971,047 for the first dose, an increase of 480,560 from the previous day’s figures.

Approximately 505,993 doses were the second dose, an increase of 4,036 doses from the figures announced the day before. The 7-day moving average of the first dose given in the UK is currently 439,980. Based on the latest figures, an average of 402,895 daily doses will be required to reach the government’s goal of 15 million first doses by February 15. According to West Midlands Police, a temporary morgue at Birmingham Airport has been reopened due to an increase in Covid-19 deaths. The facility, which opened in April last year, was closed in September due to reduced deaths from the coronavirus. However, as infection rates increased and hospitalizations increased, funerals were resumed to relieve NHS pressure and ease hospital storage, Power said.

