Genes Best Predicting Identified Breast Cancer Risk-Consumer Health News





Friday, February 5, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Specific genes and some pathogenic variants of these genes predispose to breast cancer, according to two studies published in the February 4 issue. New England Journal of Medicine.. Leila Dorling, Ph.D., University of Cambridge, UK. We used a panel of 34 putative susceptibility genes to sequence samples from 60,466 women with breast cancer and 53,641 controls. Researchers have found that protein-cleavage mutations in five genes are associated with overall breast cancer risk, with a P-value of less than 0.0001 (ATM, BRCA1, BRCA2, CHEK2,and PALB2). Protein-shortened variants of the four genes were associated with breast cancer risk overall, with a P-value of less than 0.05 (BARD1, RAD51C, RAD51D,and TP53).Missense mutations classified as pathogenic according to standard criteria BRCA1, BRCA2,and TP53 Overall, it was associated with breast cancer risk. Chunling Hu, MD, Ph.D. from Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. We sequenced to identify germline pathogenic variants in 28 cancer predisposing genes in 32,247 breast cancer women and 32,544 unaffected women (controls). Researchers identified pathogenic variants in 12 established breast cancer predisposing genes in 5.03 and 1.63 percent of cases and controls, respectively.Pathogenic manifolds BRCA1 And BRCA2 The odds ratios were 7.62 and 5.23, respectively, associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Moderately increased risk PALB2 (Odds ratio, 3.83). These studies are “useful in helping to establish genes that predispose to breast cancer and those that do not,” the author of the accompanying editorial writes. “These studies have not been very helpful in improving the lifelong cancer risk of women with mutations.” Several authors from both studies have revealed an economic relationship with the biopharmacy industry. Summary / Full Text-Dolling (subscription or payment may be required) Summary / Full Text-Hu (subscription or payment may be required) Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

