Promise to be healthy: Do you take care of your mind?

February is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease and its prevention, and now that Valentine’s Day is imminent, it’s a great time to think about your heart health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The American Heart Association states that one in four Americans die of heart disease and more than one in three adults suffers from some form of cardiovascular disease.

Taking our health for granted because of the new coronavirus is a thing of the past. While there are risk factors that we cannot control, such as family history, age, and gender, there are many factors that we can control regarding heart health, such as diet, exercise, and a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Fortunately, the American Heart Association reminds us that 80% of heart disease and stroke are under our control and can be prevented.

Therefore, controlling and preventing additional risk factors is just as important, even if you already have heart disease. To reduce or manage the risk of heart disease:

• Manage your weight. It doesn’t just fit skinny jeans. Carrying extra weight puts a strain on your heart and often raises your blood pressure.

•motion. Exercise is essential for a healthy life. For overall cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association proposes 30 minutes of aerobic exercise 5 days a week and at least 2 days a week of muscle strengthening. If you’re having a hard time finding it for 30 minutes in a row, don’t worry. You can get the same benefits by dividing your time into two or three 10-15 minute segments a day. Parents and children need at least 60 minutes of exercise every day. Encourage the children to do physical activity with you. You can play tag, dance, go for a walk, move between commercials, and enjoy fun YouTube kids aerobics / dance videos.

• Eat healthy. Remember that it is what you eat consistently that affects your overall health. The American Heart Association recommends a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, skinless poultry and fish, nuts and legumes, and non-tropical vegetable oils. Limit saturated fats, trans fats, sodium and lean meats, sweets, and sugar-sweetened drinks.

• Control cholesterol and blood pressure. Do a blood test every year and monitor your blood pressure between doctors. Do not skip this annual test as prevention is the best medicine.

• Avoid sitting down. According to cardiologists, sitting at a desk all day is at risk of heart disease, even if you hit an oval that morning. Find opportunities to stand, walk and move all day long.

• Stress management. Listen to your self-story. Instead of telling myself, “I’m having the worst day and I have a lot to do.” In other words, “I have a few challenges today. I’ll do one task at a time.” It’s amazing how your self-talk can escalate or minimize your emotions.

• If you drink alcohol, take it moderately. 1 cup for women and 2 cups for men. Monitor the serving size. A serving is equivalent to 5 ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer, or 1.5 ounces of distilled liquor.

• Quit smoking Avoid indirect smoking.

Since February is about heart health, the next column will focus on the “heart health” of relationships. It is important to note that the condition of your relationship helps or interferes with your overall health.

Kylie Alger is a certified wellness coach and co-owner of Well-Woman: Body, Mind & Spirit. Comment: [email protected]