Diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes-What Does That Mean For You?

On Tax Day 2019, when she sat in the primary care provider’s office and said these fateful words, “So is your diabetes managed on a diet?”

Those were my exact words to her. I was over shocked.

What is this diabetes she talks about?

It’s been many years since the doctor said insulin resistance and was told to go check it out after graduating from the Naval Academy (it had something to do with something I never knew about at the time. ).

I learned that insulin resistance is a precursor to type 2 diabetes, but no one said it was actually prediabetes or close to type 2 diabetes.

I’ve also heard that I need to lose weight, as many other providers say over the years. I knew it. But I wasn’t ready to deal with eating disorders, so I searched for all the medical reasons I was able to gain so much weight. No one is gone.

What we learned on Tax Day in 2019 was that we may have had type 2 diabetes in the last 10 years and were not diagnosed.

How does it generate a * buzzer *?

My A1C (3-month average of blood glucose) was only 6.4, so I was told to continue to manage with diet and exercise. Having 6.4 A1C is like telling me that I’m almost not diabetic. I took care of this annoyance and thought I would lose weight and be healthier.

I didn’t do anything. In fact, I didn’t do much exercise, except to take my dog ​​for a walk, and my diet wasn’t something I was proud of.

I didn’t do anything about diabetes except for the 5 races I completed in the fall of 2019 (including 3 half marathons). And most of my knowledge of diabetes came from neighbors and friends who have both type 1 and type 2.

After all, there were many things I didn’t know, and a lack of knowledge and action led me to ER in May 2020.

While my blood sugar levels were normal and some of my medication was reduced, I was immediately dissatisfied with the fragmentary approach I had to take to understand the disease and what I had to do. ..

I wish I had a list of questions that I might have had to call my doctor and ask as a follow-up. I don’t remember everything after a diagnosis or health fear. Also, I don’t take notes.

Therefore, we provide a list of questions that you can use to follow up with your doctor after you have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Keep in mind that I am not a healthcare professional, dietitian, or dietitian and this information is not intended to treat or diagnose a disease or condition.

1. How long do you have diabetes? Is this because there is too much sugar?

2. What does this mean to me now? How will my life change?

3. Do I need to measure my blood glucose? how often? What is my target number? How can I get the equipment?

4. Are there any diabetes classes I can take?

5. Can you introduce me to a nutritionist or nutritionist?

6. What does weight loss have to do with diabetes?

7. Do you need insulin? How does it work?

8. What about the diabetes medications they advertise on TV? Do you need them?

9. Is there a good book to read about diabetes?

10. Are there any restrictions on exercise?

Then, after covering all the bases with your GP, ask for a referral to mental health.

I think this is important if you are diagnosed with a chronic or chronic illness. It really affects your mental health, and you may need new coping skills to deal with this change in your life and your life.

Diabetes does not have to destroy your body. It doesn’t have to take over your entire world and become your vowed enemy.

After all, the point is to adopt a truly overall healthy lifestyle, which is perfectly possible.

So get out and be your best version!

If you read this and have diabetes, what questions did you need to answer when you were first diagnosed?

What questions and suggestions did you miss?

Originally seen on https://wendycoop.com/type-2-diabetes-a-checklist-for-the-newly-diagnosed/

Photo credit: @Monti Thipsorn With Shutterstock