There is almost no spread of COVID in Kids Day Camp





Friday, February 5, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Day camps can be considered breeding grounds Coronavirus It ’s an infectious disease, but in a new study, Avoid crowds Measures are taken and the disease rarely occurs. Researchers found more than 6,800 children and staff at 54 YMCA day camps in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area of ​​North Carolina from March to August 2020, when COVID-19 community cases were on the rise. I analyzed the data. A Duke University team identified 10 children and 9 staff members who were confirmed to be infected. According to a study published online in the journal on February 3, only two patients could have been infected in the camp, and all others were infected outside the camp. Pediatrics.. “Our study shows that appropriate measures to reduce the spread of illness can create an environment where normal childhood activities such as day camps, schools and after-school recreation can be provided with minimal risk. It suggests, “said research author Emily Dagostino, a professor of family medicine and community health at Duke. “The study also highlights the crucial importance of academic partnerships with community organizations to promote pediatric health,” Dagostino said in a university news release. All camp staff are trained on how to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and the camp has symptom screening, masking, hand washing / disinfection, daily cleaning / disinfection, and group size to 10 or less I have complied with the restrictions. Children. Last month, another Duke University team reported that coronavirus infections in schools were rare. They tracked 11 school districts in North Carolina with nine weeks of face-to-face education. There were 773 community-acquired infections between school children and staff, but only 32 were acquired within the school. According to the study, there were no cases of child-to-adult transmission in school. Pediatrics.. “These data should help school systems and child care providers overcome this very difficult time and promote the well-being of their children and primary caregivers,” said Evekun, an assistant professor at Dukes.・ Dr. Akimboyo said. Pediatrics. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Children and COVID-19.. Source: Duke University, News Release, February 3, 2021

..





