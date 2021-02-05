Experts warn Americans to stay vigilant





It will probably take several years before we know if a pandemic has occurred. Lyme disease rate People spend a lot of time walking outdoors, so it’s up. However, labs testing ticks for this disease provide hints — and the number of Lyme disease seems to increase this year. “From the data we are currently analyzing, it seems that exposure to Lyme disease has increased by 6%,” said Sarabanantangamani, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the State University of New York at Syracuse. Since July 2019, Tangamani’s lab has been testing mites for Lyme disease and other diseases transmitted by blood-sucking insects.When he and his colleagues count all kinds of mites, including dog deermacentors and deer ticks. Ticks — They were sent for testing and found an increase in the total number of human bites between July and December 2019 compared to the same period in 2020. They also found an increasing number of mites positive for Lyme disease. Unfortunately, the team doesn’t have the numbers to compare the spring 2019 and spring 2020, when deer ticks are most abundant. However, the University of Massachusetts Amherst lab has figures for that period, and they are telling them. Comparing early spring 2019 with early spring 2020, the number of ticks sent for testing surged. It was 226 to 773 in March and 1,666 to 2,051 in April. For May and June, UMass Labs had to reduce staff and fire, so there were no exact figures for those months. Why experts are concerned about Lyme disease during a pandemic Richard Ostfeld, who studies tick populations annually, was worried when the country was blocked. “There are two concerns about how the COVID pandemic affects Lyme disease,” said Ostfeld, a scientist at the Cary Ecosystem Institute in Berkeley, California. “One is that people can spend more time outdoors, mainly in and around their neighborhood, and more likely to encounter mites.” According to Ostfeld, people with Lyme disease are usually exposed to ticks in their neighborhood, as opposed to traveling to the wilderness. And this year, he added, many people chose to stay home, walk, garden, and picnic instead of traveling somewhere in the summer or going to the gym. “Another concern is that many people experiencing symptoms of Lyme disease, including fever, chills, myalgia, and drowsiness, but not respiratory symptoms, are concerned about exposure to COVID in the clinic / clinic. It was to hesitate to seek medical care for the sake of it, “Ostfeld said. “This can make the case undiagnosed and untreated, making Lyme disease much more serious and difficult to treat later.” Relation How to reduce the risk of Lyme disease: According to experts, there are ways to minimize the chance of being bitten by ticks with Lyme disease. “There are five easy steps to do’Be Tick AWARE’and protect yourself and your pet from Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases,” said Sara V., Director of Education and Outreach at the Global Lyme Alliance. Tyghter said in an email. Avoid areas that are inhabited by mites, such as grassy, ​​brushed, or treeed areas.

Get the right clothes: Light-colored fabrics, long-sleeved shirts and trousers, and socks on the trousers.

Follow the instructions to apply an EPA-approved repellent (for example, Picardine or DEET) to the skin and permethrin to clothing and shoes.

Take off your clothes when you get home. Tumble dry at high temperature (10-15 minutes) before washing.

Check yourself and your pet’s ticks every day. Check everywhere — ticks love to hide.

Take a shower as soon as possible after going outdoors. People who use the outdoors also need to be aware that they can be bitten by mites even in cold weather. Mites are most active from April to September, but small vampires are clearly good at hiding under leaves and other debris awaiting weather interruptions. Therefore, it is important to always be careful.

